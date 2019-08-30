Lucky for tourists, things are looking really grim in the United Kingdom.

The prime minister, Boris Johnson, has pledged to leave the European Union by an Oct. 31 deadline, even if no deal has yet been forged. The British economy shrank in the period that ended in June; the last time it contracted was 2012. Talk of recession worries locals. On Wednesday, Johnson undertook a surprise political maneuver meant to slow down his opponents; it's called proroguing Parliament, and it basically means that he's cutting short a parliamentary session — including any deal-making in progress.

That all makes negotiating a deal for the impending Brexit less likely. It also means that the British pound, which had already plunged, could continue to take a beating at a time when the dollar is strong.

So while Brits may be sitting down to calm their nerves with a spot of tea (that great soother of their nation), Americans should be settling in front of their computers, planning a trip across the pond.

As I write this, on Aug. 29, one British pound sterling is valued at $1.22 U.S.

I found round-trip tickets on United from the Twin Cities to London Heathrow in the low $800s for September travel.

A London hotel could ring up for much less than usual, in a city that is notorious for raiding a traveler's wallet. The Nadler Victoria, near Buckingham Palace, can be had for $189 a night. The luxury legend Grosvenor House, across the street from Hyde Park, is offering rooms starting at 489 pounds (that's a pricey $597, but less than the $636 a room at the same price would have cost last year or the $811 it would have cost in 2014.

A spin on the London Eye with a basic ticket now costs $37, a few bucks down from a year ago. A guided tour of the House of Parliament will be $32, not the $35 of a year ago. As for viewing the demonstrators that may be outside the building, well, that'll be free.

