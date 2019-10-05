The flight was cruising over the Atlantic, bound for Tel Aviv, Israel, when Dr. Mikhail Varshavski heard the question over the intercom: "Is there a medical professional on board?"

A young man seated a few rows behind the doctor was suffering a life-threatening allergic reaction. Varshavski located a vial of epinephrine in the plane's emergency medical kit, adjusted the dose, and then injected the passenger in the thigh.

"He screamed from the pain of the injection, but his throat right away started opening up," Varshavski recalled.

Epinephrine, or adrenaline, is one of a handful of lifesaving drugs that are supposed to be "no-go" items for commercial passenger planes. According to federal regulations, flights are not supposed to take off without these medicines.

Citing chronic drug shortages, however, the Federal Aviation Administration has granted airlines exemptions that permit passenger planes to fly without a complete medical kit if the airlines say they cannot replenish the drugs. The exemptions apply to international as well as domestic flights.

Earlier exemptions were issued by the agency on an annual basis, and only for one or two of the drugs in the kit. But in January 2016, more than 50 airlines were granted four-year exemptions from the requirement to carry all five drugs in the medical kit.

The medicines include two doses of epinephrine, one to treat severe allergic reactions and one to treat cardiac arrest; atropine, which is used to treat a slow heart rate; dextrose, to raise dangerously low blood sugar in people with diabetes; and lidocaine, to treat irregular heart rhythms but rarely used these days.

There are no data on how many airplanes may be flying at a given time without the drugs. Representatives of airlines said they usually carry complete medical kits and rely on the exemption only during periods of temporary shortages.

It is the exemption for epinephrine that is most troubling to physicians. Food allergies are increasingly common. They affect adults as well as children, but are most severe in children.

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 6.4% of children under 18 have food allergies, an increase of more than 50% since 2007.

"To think you could fly without epinephrine is crazy," said Dr. Sherif Badawy, a pediatrician at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago who has published several studies on midflight medical emergencies.

For children, the most common in-flight medical emergencies involve allergic reactions or respiratory problems. "You need epinephrine for both of them," Badawy said.

The demand for these exemptions results from a chronic problem plaguing the health care system: persistent shortages of basic drugs. The shortages persist despite widespread publicity, public hearings and attempts by government task forces to address the problem.

FAA officials said passengers ought to be aware of the exemptions, since the request process is public and all decisions are posted on the Federal Docket Management System.

Had the FAA not granted the exemptions, suppliers of medical kits "would be exacerbating the nationwide shortage by procuring drugs that are not likely to be used, which diverts usable lifesaving drugs" from ambulances, emergency medical workers and hospitals, an agency statement said.