Scientists have turned to cutting-edge technology to try to figure out why portions of "The Scream" that were a brilliant orangish-yellow are now an ivory white.

Tiny samples of paint from the 1910 version of Edvard Munch's famous image of angst have been under the X-ray, the laser beam and even a high-powered electron microscope. Scientists based in New York and experts at the Munch Museum in Oslo are hoping to figure out what's happening to the color.

But the research also provides insight into Munch and how he worked, laying out a map for conservators to prevent further change, and helping viewers and art historians understand how one of the world's most widely recognized paintings might have originally looked.

Jennifer Mass, president of the Scientific Analysis of Fine Art lab New York, whose team is on "The Scream" research, explained the science in her lab. She pointed to a photograph of what looked like a set of stalagmites: It was the surface of "The Scream" seen under a microscope.

"This is really, really not what you want to be seeing," she said. Nanocrystals are growing on the painting, held by the Munch Museum — stark evidence of the degradation near the central figure's mouth, in the sky and in the water.

Conservators and researchers at the Munch Museum contacted Mass, who has been working as a fine art scientist since 1995. The museum needs to figure out how to best display the painting, balancing conservation concerns with viewing experience.

The research, which will be issued in an official report this spring, discovered that over time, with exposure, the yellow cadmium sulfide has oxidized into two white chemical compounds, cadmium sulfate and cadmium carbonate.

The analysis, Mass said, has implications for impressionist and expressionist paintings made between the 1880s and the 1920s painted with cadmium yellow, 20% of which she estimates are experiencing similar phenomena.

The colors of the late 19th century and early 20th century are fading especially rapidly because of changes that took place in paintmaking. Paints had been made by hand-grinding minerals or using dyes made from plants and insects. The industrial revolution brought about the production of synthetic pigments like cadmium or chrome yellows, which artists would mix with oil and fillers. These synthetic pigments were sometimes haphazardly prepared and untested for longevity but were exceptionally bright — enabling the brilliant palettes of Fauvism, post-impressionism and modernism.

The unpredictable color choices make it harder to work backward to the original hues.

"We can't say, 'Oh, it's a tree, so we know that the foliage would be green,' " Mass explained, "because in the case of Matisse or Munch, that's not necessarily true, so we need to turn to science."

Koen Janssens, a professor in the department of chemistry at the University of Antwerp who has studied the pigments of van Gogh and Matisse, said, "The idea is to try, in a sort of virtual way, to reverse time."