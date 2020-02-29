The threat of air pollution grabs our attention when we see it — for example, the tendrils of smoke of Australian brush fires, visible from space.

But polluted air also harms billions of people on a continuing basis. Ninety-two percent of the world’s people live in places where fine particulate matter — the very small particles most dangerous to human tissues — exceeds World Health Organization guidelines.

Airborne toxins damage us in a staggering number of ways. Along with well-established links to lung cancer and heart disease, researchers are finding connections to diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists are still figuring out how air pollution causes these ailments and how some people have an apparent resilience to it. Some argue that the answers lie in our evolutionary past. Our ancestors were bedeviled by airborne toxins even as bipedal apes walking the African savanna, argued Benjamin Trumble, a biologist at Arizona State University, and Caleb Finch of the University of Southern California, in the Quarterly Review of Biology.

Our forebears evolved defenses against these pollutants, they propose. But some adaptations may have increased our vulnerability to diseases linked to air pollution.

The story begins about 7 million years ago, when grasslands opened up in eastern and southern Africa. The ancestors of chimpanzees and gorillas remained in the forests, but our ancient relatives adapted to the new environments — and hazards, such as dust storms from the Sahara.

Finch and Trumble say scientists should consider whether these challenges altered our biology. Is it possible, for instance, that people who are resilient to cigarette smoke have inherited genetic variants that protected their ancestors from cave fires?

One way to answer these questions is to look at genes that have evolved significantly. One of them is MARCO, which provides the blueprint for production of a molecular hook used by immune cells in our lungs. The cells use this hook to clear away both bacteria and particles, including silica dust.

The human version of that gene is different from that of other apes, a transformation that happened at least half a million years ago. Breathing dusty air may have driven the evolution of MARCO in our walking ancestors, they said.

Later, our ancestors mastered fire, creating a new evolutionary pressure: smoke. Humans evolved powerful liver enzymes, for example, to break down toxins passing into the bloodstream from the lungs.

Gary Perdew, a molecular toxicologist at Penn State University, and his colleagues have found evidence of smoke-driven evolution in another gene, AHR. AHR makes a protein on cells in the gut, lungs and skin that break down toxins.

Compared to other species, the human version produces a weaker response to toxins, perhaps because AHR protein is not the perfect protector — the fragments it leaves behind can cause tissue damage.

Before fire, our ancestors did not need to use AHR very often. But when we began breathing smoke regularly and needing the AHR protein constantly, the gene might have become dangerous to our health.

Our species arrived at the Industrial Revolution two centuries ago with bodies that had been shaped for millions of years by this imperfect process. Clean water, improved medicines and other innovations reduced deaths from infectious diseases. But our exposure to airborne toxins also increased.

Our bodies responded with defenses honed over hundreds of thousands of years. Instead of brief bursts of inflammation, many people began to experience it constantly.

Many studies now suggest that chronic inflammation represents a key link between airborne toxins and disease. In the brain, chronic inflammation may impair our ability to clear up defective proteins. As those proteins accumulate, they may lead to dementia.

Pathogens can hitch a ride on particles of pollutants. When they get in our noses, they can make contact with nerve endings. There, they can trigger more inflammation.

“They provide this highway that’s a direct route to the brain,” Fox said. “I think that’s what makes this a particularly scary story.”