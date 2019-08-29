Keeping Tabs on the MN State Fair Attendance Records

Here are the latest attendance numbers from the MN State Fair this year. We certainly started off strong with a couple of daily attendance records on Thursday & Friday of last week, but no new records were broken this weekend. Interestingly, Monday's attendance never reached 100,000, which is one of the lowest numbers in years! However, nearly an inch of rain fell at the Fair on Monday, which likely kept many folks at home. Weather this weekend should be pretty nice, so I'm expecting big crowds this Labor Day Weekend!

_____________________________________________________________________ MSP - Labor Day Weekend Forecast Here's the latest weather outlook for Labor Day Weekend in the Twin Cities and I'd say that looks pretty darn nice! A mostly dry and comfortable forecast as summer unofficailly comes to a close. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be a little cooler than average, but Labor Day Monday highs will be back in the upper 70s, which is perfectly normal for early September. Enjoy!!

Weather Outlook Thursday

Here's a look at the weather for Thursday, which still suggests below average temps across much of the state, especially for folks in western and northern MN, where temps will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. Other than a brief shower in the morning, most will stay dry Thursday, but winds will still be a bit breezy.

_____________________________________________________________________________ Forecast Peak Wind Gusts on Thursday It certainly has been a breezy past couple of days with winds gusting to 30mph or greater across parts of the state. Thursday will still be a fairly breezy day across the region with gusts approaching 25mph or 30mph.

_________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook PM Thursday - AM Saturday Parts of the state could get a little rain over the next few days, but it doesn't appear to be very widespread. In fact, much of central MN should stay dry through the Labor Day Weekend with only a few locations across northern MN and southern MN seeing any precipitation potential. The first system exits the region early Thursday with another system potentially impacting parts of southern MN PM Friday into AM Saturday. Stay tuned.

Precipitation Potential Through AM Monday According to NOAA's WPC, there doesn't seem to be a ton of moisture across the state. Folks across far northern and far southern MN could see some, but it won't be heavy or very widespread. ______________________________________________________________________________ Can Dogday Cicadas Forecast the First Frosts of Fall?

I don't know about you, but I've been hearing a lot of buzzing from my backyard trees lately. The loud buzzing is coming from our friendly dog day cicadas, which are pretty common in late July and August. The old adage states that when you hear the first buzz of a dog day cicada, then frost is only 6 weeks away! Here's an excerpt from Yesterday Island regarding nature's thermometer: "Insects are an important part of summer and of our collective impression of the passing seasons. When I reflect upon a quintessential summer, I think of June bugs, grasshoppers, butterflies, perhaps on more cynical days, deer flies, mosquitoes, wasps…back to good days…fireflies, moths, and as the dog days of summer come, the cicada. For the past two to three weeks we have been able to hear the rasping, buzzing sound of cicadas emanating from trees from downtown to ‘Sconset. Often heard but rarely seen, these harbingers of late summer warm weather days remind us that fall is around the corner. According to folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost. While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August."



"This Map Will Tell You Exactly When Fall Foliage Will Peak This Year (Video)"

"You’ve packed your bags, loaded up the car and are on your way to see the leaves change colors, the yearly display both breathtaking and fleeting. But do you go at the end of September? Mid-October? Thanks to this map, you don’t have to guess. The 2019 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, put out annually by smokymountains.com, will help you figure out when the changing leaves are patchy at best, have peaked, or are past peak. “The predictive fall leaf map helps potential travelers, photographers and leaf peepers determine the precise future date that the leaves will peak in each area of the continental United States,” Wes Melton, a data scientist and CTO with smokymountains.com, told Travel + Leisure. “We believe this interactive tool will enable travelers to take more meaningful fall vacations, capture beautiful fall photos and enjoy the natural beauty of autumn.” Melton said the map itself is unique and is “one of the only fall leaf tools that provides accurate predictions for the entire continental United States." The interactive map, now in its sixth year, allows users to play with a slider, following the changing leaves through the entire fall season. For your best chance at seeing New England’s fall foliage, for example, you’ll want to head out in early-to-mid-October. In Florida, however, you’re more likely to see them toward the end of November."



MN DNR Fall Color Update

Fall is just around the corner and that means fall colors! We're still several weeks away from anything really popping close to home, but surprisingly, folks across the far north will probably start seeing some signs of fall colors in the coming weeks! However, according to the MN DNR, fall colors are starting to show across parts of western and northern MN, where some of the ground folliage is around 10%.

Average Peak Color in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, peak color typically arrives across the far northern part of the state in mid/late September, while folks in the Twin Cities have to wait until late September/mid October. It's hard to believe, but fall colors will be here before you know it!

16th Wettest August on Record at MSP

As of Wednesday, August 28th, 6.27" of rain has fallen at the MSP Airport, which is good enough for the 16th wettest August on record. We'd still need nearly another 0.50" to get into the top 10, but regardless, it's been another wet month.

Wet August Around the Region

The only other spot on the map below that has been wetter than MSP this month has been Huron, SD. They have seen 6.59" of rain, which is good enough for the 2nd wettest August on record. They only need less than 0.10" of rain to take the top spot... We'll see what happens.

2nd Wettest Start to Any Year on Record at the MSP Airport

It certainly has been a wet go of things across the Upper Midwest this year. In fact, the Twin Cities has had more than 31" liquid precipitation this year, which is more than 9" above average for the year thus far. Interestingly, this is the 2nd wettest start to any year on record (through August 28th). Also note that the average precipitation for the entire year is 30.61", so we've actually surpassed our average yearly precipitation amount at MSP already this year with several month of 2019 yet to go!

___________________________________________________________________________ Fall Ragweed Allergies

AACHOO!! Fall allergy sufferers are having some issues now that the the fall allergy season is in full swing. Take a look at the forecast through the middle part of next week, which suggests high pollen counts continuing over the next several days. _______________________________________________________________________ "What Is a Ragweed Allergy?" "Ragweed pollen is one of the most common causes of seasonal allergies in the United States. Many people have an adverse immune response when they breathe in the pollen. Normally, the immune system defends the body against harmful invaders, such as viruses and bacteria, to ward off illnesses. In people with ragweed allergies, the immune system mistakes ragweed pollen as a dangerous substance. This causes the immune system to produce chemicals that fight against the pollen, even though it’s harmless. The reaction leads to a variety of irritating symptoms, such as sneezing, running nose, and itchy eyes. Approximately 26 percent of Americans have a ragweed allergy. The allergy is unlikely to go away once it has developed. However, symptoms can be treated with medications and allergy shots. Making certain lifestyle changes may also help relieve the symptoms associated with ragweed allergies." See more from HeathLine.com HERE: _________________________________________________________________________ "Climate Change Is Going to Make Ragweed Allergies Even Worse, Study Finds" "There’s no shortage of horrible things that will become more common in the near future due to climate change, like coastal flooding, extreme weather, and disease-causing ticks, to name a few. But new research published Thursday in PLOS-One adds another annoyance to the list: Allergy-causing ragweed. The common ragweed, or Ambrosia artemisiifolia as it’s formally called, is a voracious plant known for quickly overtaking whatever environment it’s suited to inhabit. The plant grows annually through the warmer parts of the year in the U.S. Importantly for us, it’s also an abundant source of pollen, making it one of the leading triggers of hay fever and asthma. Though native to parts of North America, ragweed has invaded much of Europe, Asia, and other areas with relatively temperate weather, including some of the Southern United States. Given ragweed’s love of warmer temperatures, scientists have feared that climate change has and will continue to help it spread further. There’s already research suggesting that this is happening in Europe, but the authors of this latest study say theirs is the first to consider the future of ragweed in North America." See more from Gizmodo HERE: ________________________________________________________________________ "Phenology: August 21st, 2019"

If you've got a spare moment, have a listen to this wonderful podcast from John Latimer, a resident phenologist in northern Minnesota on KAXE. John is very knowledeable in the outdoor world and how certain events in nature are related to changes in the weather and climate. Here's the latest phenology report from last week: "Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Each week we hear from listeners who have been paying attention to nature in our Talkback segment and John Latimer takes a close look at the blooms and changes happening while considering how the timing measures up to past years in his Phenology Report. We heard from many listeners in our talkback segment this week... people noticed nighthawks in migration, junebugs flying into people's mouths, a goldrenrod and aster variety challenge, a hazelnut update, a warbler report and much more. John's phenology report includes signs that fall is right around the corner - red maples changing colors, fireweed turning grey, cottongrass and woolgrass updates are just a sampling of what John reports on. Based on our rainfall and temps, John predicts a red fall. We are all hoping he's right!" See more from KAXE.org HERE: __________________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor

According to the latest US Drought Monitor (updated on August 20th), much of the state is still drought free! Thanks to significant precipitation so far this year, much of us have had very little to worry about in terms of being too dry. However, in recent weeks, it certianly has been dry in a few locations. Lawns and gardens have been a bit parched as of late, so a little bit of rain on Saturday did help where it fell. _________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far... 2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average like Sioux Falls, Huron and Rapid City, SD as well as Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its 2nd wettest start to the year on record with 37" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 18th wettest year ever in recorded history. The Twin Cities is at its 2nd wettest start to the year on record with a surplus of +9.39". _____________________________________________________________________________ Dorian Tracking North - Expected To Become A Hurricane - Impacting The Bahamas And Florida This Weekend Praedictix Briefing: Wednesday, August 29th, 2019 Tropical Storm Dorian is moving through the northern Leeward Islands this morning and is expected to track near the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today. As of 5 AM AST, Dorian had winds of 60 mph and is moving northwest at 13mph.

Dorian will continue to move toward the northwest over the next few days and pass east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday as a tropical storm, and near or east of the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday and Saturday possibly as a hurricane. Hurricane Watches and Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, while Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for portions of the Dominican Republic.

Latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center suggest Dorian intensifying over the next few days, which could become a category 2 storm as it approaches Florida over the Labor Day weekend. Keep in mind that there remains great uncertainty in the intensity forecast due to a large spread in model guidance, but facilities in the path of the storm should pay attention to latest forecasts as they become available. Dorian On Satellite. Dorian is becoming a little more organized this morning and reports from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters suggest that Dorian has developed a partial eyewall, which indicates intensification. Areas of heavy rain and wind have been impacting the Windward and Leeward Islands over the past 12 to 24 hours. As of 5 AM AST, the center of Dorian was located over the Leeward Islands or 65 miles southeast of St. Croix and was moving to the northwest at 13mph. Dorian has sustained winds of 60 mph with tropical storm force winds expected to impact the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today and portions of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday. Dorian Track. Weather conditions have become slightly more favorable for intesificantion and Dorian is expected to slowly strengthen over the next few days. As Dorian reaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, land interaction could briefly cause temporary weakening, but as the storm moves north, enviormental conditions favor intensification in the southwest Atlantic once again. Nearly all the intensity models suggest Dorian becoming a hurricane in about 2 days, but there is still high uncertainty in the intensity forecasts. Model guidance also suggests that Dorian will increase in size as it nears the southeastern U.S. this weekend. Facilities in the path of this storm should keep an eye on the progress of Dorian over the next few days. Tropical Watches/Warnings. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued ahead of Dorian across Puerto Rico and portions of the Dominican Republic. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Puerto Rico, which means that hurricane conditions will be possible across the region within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Warnings mean that tropical storm force winds are expected within 24 hours, while Tropical Storm Watches mean they are possible within 24 hours. Here are where watches and warnings are in place: A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Puerto Rico

* Vieques

* Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Puerto Rico

* Vieques

* Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana Tropical Storm Force Wind Timing. This graphic gives a good timing as to when winds could start to reach tropical storm force (39+ mph) with Dorian. Tropical storm force winds will impact Puerto Rico and portions of the Dominican Republic through the day today and spread across the Bahamas later this week. Again, portions of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic could see hurricane-force wind gusts through the day today. Rain Forecast. Dorian will produce heavy across portions of the Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and the Virgin Islands over the next few days. Rainfall amounts could approach 4" to 6” with isolated 10" amounts possible, which could lead to flash flooding across the region. Here are some of the forecast rainfall amounts through Thursday (courtesy of the National Hurricane Center): Western Leeward Islands from Guadeloupe to St. Kitts to Anguilla...1 to 4 inches

Southern and Eastern Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands...4 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches

Northwestern Puerto Rico...1 to 4 inches

Haiti and Dominican Republic...1 to 3 inches

Southern Bahamas...1 to 4 inches

Northern Bahamas...3 to 6 inches

Florida Peninsula...4 to 8 inches, isolated 10 inches Tropical Storm Erin. Meanwhile, the area we've been watching off the East Coast this week has developed into a tropical storm and as of 5AM Tuesday, was located 265 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC or 435 miles west of Bermuda. Erin has sustained winds of 40 mph and will track north-northeast over the coming days, away from East Coast. However, Erin will reach Nova Scotia at an accelerated pace later this week likely as a weaker storm with gusty winds and areas of heavy rain potential. Todd Nelson, Meteorologist, Praedictix

________________________________________________________________________ National Precipitation Since January 1st Take a look at the precipitaiton across the nation since January 1st and note how many locations are above average so far this year. Some of the wettest locations have been in the Central US, where St. Louis is more than 14" above average and off to its wettest start to any year on record. It's also nice to see folks in California are still dealing with a precipitation surplus thanks to a very wet start to 2019. However, the last several weeks have been very dry there. __________________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor According to the US Drought Monitor, there a few locations across the country that are a bit dry, but there doesn't appear to be anything widespread or significant. However, areas in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest seem to a little bit more dry than others. We've also seen an uptick in the drought across the Southern Plains where severe and even extreme drought conditions have been popping up. _________________________________________________________________________ 8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, weather conditions will be wetter than average across much of the nation, especially across the Central US. ____________________________________________________________________________ 8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook According to NOAA's CPC, Fall-like weather will settle in across the Central US with temps running below average through the first week of September. Meanwhile, Summer-like weather will continue across the Western US and across much of Alaska.

________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook for the Twin Cities