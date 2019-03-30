For more than 30 years, pieces of Garfield telephones kept washing ashore on the beaches of northwestern France, and no one quite knew why. Where was the lasagna-loving cartoon cat coming from?

The mystery would puzzle the locals for years. His plastic body parts, first appearing in a crevice of the Brittany coast in the mid-1980s, kept returning no matter how many times beach cleaners recovered them. Sometimes they would find only his lazy bulging eyes, or just his smug face, or his entire fat-cat body, always splayed out in the sand in a very Garfield fashion.

From the stray curly wires and the occasional dial pad, it was clear that the pieces came from the once-popular Garfield telephone, made by Tyco in the early 1980s. The phone parts were in remarkable condition, considering they had been belched from the ocean, Claire Simonin-Le Meur, president of the environmental group Ar Viltansoù, said. Even Garfield's black stripes were still painted onto his back, where the phone hooked.

She had been searching for the origin of Garfield for years, she said, out of concern for the damage the plastic phones may be doing to the ocean — and this month, after a chance encounter on the beach, she got some answers.

Simonin-Le Meur said the common belief among locals was that the phones came from a wayward shipping container that must have sunk to the bottom of the ocean, leaving environmentalists to fear Garfield's plastic toxicity would continue to pollute the ocean indefinitely. In 2018 alone, at least 200 pieces of Garfield had been found on beaches in northwestern France, Franceinfo reported.

If they could just salvage the long-lost shipping container, Simonin-Le Meur said, perhaps Garfield would stop coming.

"We were looking for it, but we had no precise idea of where it could be," Simonin-Le Meur said. "We thought it was under the sea. We asked people who were divers to look for it. We get a lot of submarines in the area too — it's a military area. But they said it was not possible the container could be there and nobody saw it."

This year, however, something changed. Simonin-Le Meur got a tip.

It came from a local farmer named René Morvan.

All of Franceinfo's recent publicity of the bizarre phenomenon and its environmental impact had apparently sparked his memory. Simonin-Le Meur said she met Morvan on the beach while cleaning up debris — including a Garfield part.

"Are you looking for Garfield?" the man asked.

Simonin-Le Meur said yes.

"Come with me," the man told her. "I can show you."

Back when he was 19 or 20 years old in the mid-1980s, Morvan said, a storm blew through the area — and before residents knew it, Garfield telephones were scattered all over the beach. He and his brother were curious, Morvan said, and they decided to go exploring, touring the rocky coastline until they found what they were seeking.

This month, Morvan led a group of journalists and environmentalists, Simonin-Le Meur included, to that spot. The group climbed up the rocky shore to the narrow opening of a cave, finding snippets of a bright orange phone cord along the way.

But when they entered the cave, they didn't find what they expected. It was clear the plastic cats had been there, Simonin-Le Meur said, but most were already gone.

"Our preoccupation was to understand why we had so many Garfields everywhere. We thought it would be helpful to find the container so we can stop it. But that was unfortunately not the case," she said. "What we found was the remainder of the shipping container. And it was empty."