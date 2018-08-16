One of the best yet most infuriating persistent rumors about one of worst and most infuriating draft missteps in Minnesota history — David Kahn passing on Steph Curry in 2009 — is that the Wolves were worried that Curry, who loves to golf, wouldn’t want to play for an NBA team in a cold-weather state where he couldn’t play golf during the season.

Curry actually brought this up in 2014 in an interview with the Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda, saying “Somebody told me one of David Kahn’s excuses for not drafting me is I wouldn’t be happy playing there because the weather is not golf-friendly.”

Curry advanced that theory to a national audience again recently when he appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast. Simmons asked him if he is still bitter about not being drafted by the Wolves, and Curry replied, per an UpRoxx transcription:

“My guy David Kahn. I don’t know where he’s at right now. I don’t know if that ever came out. There’s a story … Everyone knows how much I love golf and play it in my spare time or whatnot. I think the word on the street was that he didn’t draft me because Minnesota is cold and I wouldn’t be able to play as much golf so I’d be miserable.”

Curry added that he doesn’t know if the story is true, but that “I hope it’s true because that’s hilarious.”

Kahn, in case Curry doesn’t know, now owns and operates a basketball team in Paris.

Curry, in case Kahn doesn’t know, has gone on to win two MVP awards and three NBA titles with the Warriors.