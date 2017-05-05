When Rebecca Vipond-Brink decided to get married in 2015, she passed on an engagement ring. She felt that there were other places where the money could be put to better use.

“I would much rather put the money toward the wedding or the honeymoon or our bills or whatever,” the freelance writer and editor in Chicago said. “Anything seems like a better expense than a ring.”

The national average price paid for an engagement ring reached $6,163 in 2016, according to wedding brand The Knot. For some couples, it’s no longer worth it.

“Engagement rings have no legitimate utility,” Vipond-Brink said. “That lack of utility becomes even more stark when a $6,000 ring is equivalent to 6 percent of your student debt being paid off or 15 percent of your yearly salary.”

As far as marking the commitment in a relationship, living together has become the de facto engagement ring. About a third more U.S. adults were in cohabiting relationships in 2016 compared with nine years earlier, according to the Pew Research Center.

“Once you move in together, then people begin to treat you as an indivisible couple. If you’re going to invite one to a party, you have to invite both,” said Stephanie Coontz, historian and author of the book “Marriage, A History: How Love Conquered Marriage.”

While relationships have changed tremendously over the centuries, the engagement ring has been among the last relationship markers to evolve. In the 15th century, Archduke Maximillian of Austria gave his fiancée the world’s first diamond engagement ring, though the expensive practice did not initially spread among the general population, said Coontz, who is also director of research at the Council on Contemporary Families.

“By the 1950s, you got kind of a cookie-cutter approach to marriages. Everybody was wearing white. Everybody’s supposed to have a diamond ring,” Coontz said.

Engagement rings also served as a status symbol.

“Even though the nature of marriage and the nature of relationships has changed immensely over the last 40 years, becoming much more egalitarian, these kinds of symbols have been the last to die out — the man who’s supposed to propose, the woman who’s supposed to be full of delight and joy and the woman who’s supposed to show off the ring,” Coontz said.

Same-sex marriages have fewer established customs. As a result, the participants typically feel that they have more leeway to establish their own practices.

For example, after dating for almost nine years, Rose Cameron and her now-wife got married while on vacation in Florida earlier this year. “There was no proposal. There was no engagement ring. It was just a mutual decision,” said Cameron, a pharmacy business manager in Fruitport, Mich.

Skipping the engagement ring doesn’t have to mean skipping all symbols of commitment. For instance, when Olivia Harlow got engaged last year, instead of her getting a diamond ring, she and her fiancé got tattoos — three lines tattooed on her ring finger and two lines on her now-husband’s finger. She said that as a commitment, the tattoos are much more permanent than any piece of jewelry.

Another option: Some couples are still getting a ring but are choosing a stone other than a diamond, such as a sapphire or emerald.

Coontz said that she doesn’t think that the diamond engagement ring will disappear entirely, but at the same time, she expects conventions to keep evolving.

“I would certainly expect that more people will depart from the old tradition, but it seems to have very long legs,” she said.