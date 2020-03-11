Gregory Karp

The credit card market is bubbling with useful and rewarding offers for many kinds of consumers and lifestyles. Yet, many Americans have the wrong card, and their loyalty is hurting them financially.

At least 1 in 5 credit card customers are carrying the wrong card, usually because fees or rewards are misaligned with their purchasing habits, J.D. Power has said in its annual U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study.

Changing circumstances can sour a love affair, even with a credit card. Sometimes the card changes for the worse, with a higher annual fee or slashed benefits, for example. Sometimes the market changes, and the old standby doesn't cut it anymore — 1% cash back is so 2013.

And sometimes "it's not you, it's me." The card is the same, but your needs and spending habits have evolved since you first hooked up. You have simply grown apart.

So, embrace credit card infidelity if you can score a better deal that either saves money — with a lower interest rate or long 0% period — or makes money with better rewards, whether that's cash back, points or airline miles.

If you want out of a toxic relationship, canceling your card usually isn't the best way to do it. It's better to ghost it.

With a credit card, that means cutting everyday ties with the card, maybe sticking it in a sock drawer and using it a few times a year. Why? The card account is part of your long credit history, which can help your credit rating. And keeping a lot of credit open, while using little of it, helps your credit utilization ratio, another key factor in your credit scores.

Granted, tenure with your issuer might mean you have leverage to talk things out, especially if you want a lower interest rate or a higher credit limit. You might even be able to swap partners, with an upgrade to a more lucrative card within that issuer's card family or a downgrade to a card with no annual fee.

But if you can't downgrade to avoid an annual fee, sometimes that financial baggage just isn't worth it anymore. Consider closing the account and making a clean break, even if it will ding your credit.

Before swiping right on a new credit card, think about what you really want out of a new relationship. You want to be certain it has the long-term qualities you need.

Be wooed by things that matter. If you'll transfer debt, you want a lengthy 0% period. If you'll travel the world, you want to be rewarded for travel spending and not be charged a fee for foreign transactions.

There are plenty of credit cards on the market. By breaking fidelity with your credit card, you might ultimately be more loyal to yourself.

Gregory Karp is a writer at NerdWallet. E-mail: gkarp@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @spendingsmart.