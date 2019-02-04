When did having an escapist hobby mean you had betrayed your adulthood? That’s the question after Bill Maher’s recent double-down claim — that comic books aren’t for adults.

Last November, Maher and his “Real Time” writers used the death of Marvel editor Stan Lee as a springboard for a rant against comic books and comic film adaptations. The editorial, which was titled “Adulting” and was published on Maher’s blog, said: “The problem is, we’re using our smarts on stupid stuff. I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important.”

That editorial predictably drew the ire of many comics fans. Two weeks ago, Maher clapped back during the “New Rules” monologue segment that concludes each episode of his HBO show. The bit was savvy in some aspects. But perhaps the larger point is that Maher and his writers know that pop-culture properties with rabid fandoms represent juicy red meat for gleeful takedowns — even when the editorial’s premise doesn’t fully pass the smell test.

A decade ago, I interviewed Maher and Stan Lee separately. Lee said he followed his own taste and curiosity about what would make a compelling comic-book story. Maher claimed it was difficult to overestimate just how stupid the American voter could be.

Those words illuminated how they thought of their audience and motivations as writers and performers. Lee wanted his readers to stop and feel what his characters felt — to identify with their challenges and flaws. Maher wants his viewers to stop and think — to recognize the flaws in our leadership and culture and, in his view, think critically.

Maher says he has “nothing against comic books” — after all, he did appear in Shane Black’s adaptation “Iron Man 3.” His larger point — about being a fully engaged adult in dire times — feels born out of his frustrations with the U.S. electorate, rather than a hatred of comics. The reality might be that Americans spend billions of dollars annually on superhero movies and video games, but Maher seems to be imploring a nostalgia-loving culture not to escape our political reality (even as Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., co-writes a graphic-novel trilogy, “March”).

And so, when crafting a rant against comic books, the cliches about geek fans are simply the easiest targets. Some people will never be fans of your hobby or passion. So what?

I simply know that the first comic book I intellectually loved as a kid also made me stop and think, too. It sometimes was like reading George Carlin in pictorial form. And it had the same effect on generations of readers who grew to appreciate all types of satire.

That comic book was Mad magazine. Mad, born out of the Eisenhower era, reached millions of readers by the Nixon administration, before enduring a gradual decline in circulation. Yet with comedic geniuses at the boards — the elegant lines of Mort Drucker, the clever wit of Al Jaffee, the visual whimsy of Sergio Aragones — Mad had a long creative zenith, and it can still touch the satiric heights.

Without Mad, many comedy experts have said, there might well be no “Saturday Night Live” or “The Simpsons,” no “The Daily Show” or “Last Week Tonight” — perhaps even no culture fully prepared to appreciate Maher’s “Politically Incorrect” or “Real Time.”