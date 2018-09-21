– A staple of summer — swarms of bugs — seems to be a thing of the past. And that has scientists worried.

Pesky mosquitoes, disease-carrying ticks, crop-munching aphids and cockroaches are doing just fine. But the more beneficial flying insects of summer — native bees, moths, butterflies, ladybugs, lovebugs, mayflies and fireflies — appear to be less abundant.

Scientists think something is amiss, but they can't be certain: In the past, they didn't systematically count the population of flying insects, so they can't make a proper comparison. Nevertheless, they're pretty sure across the globe there are fewer insects that are crucial to as much as 80 percent of what we eat.

'The world would start to rot'

Yes, some insects are pests. But they also pollinate plants, are a key link in the food chain and help decompose life.

"You have total ecosystem collapse if you lose your insects. How much worse can it get than that?" said University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy. If they disappeared, "the world would start to rot."

A bee sits on a sunflower in Oberursel near Frankfurt, central Germany, Friday, Aug.17, 2018. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

He noted that Harvard biologist E.O. Wilson once called bugs: "The little things that run the world." The 89-year-old Wilson recalled that he once frolicked in a "Washington alive with insects, especially butterflies." Now, "the flying insects are virtually gone."

It hit home last year when he drove from suburban Boston to Vermont and counted how many bugs hit his windshield. The result: A single moth.

The un-scientific experiment is called the windshield test. Researchers point out that such exercises don't include control groups or make comparisons with past results.

Still, there are signs of decline. Research has shown dwindling individual species in specific places, including lightning bugs, moths and bumblebees. One study estimated a 14 percent decline in ladybugs in the United States and Canada from 1987 to 2006.

Last year, a study that found an 82 percent mid-summer decline in the number and weight of bugs captured in traps in 63 nature preserves in Germany compared with 27 years earlier. It was one of the few, if only, broad studies. Scientists say similar comparisons can't be done elsewhere because similar bug counts weren't done decades ago.

The lack of older data makes it "unclear to what degree we're experiencing an arthropocalypse," said University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum.

'Death by a thousand cuts'

After the German study, countries started asking whether they have similar problems. "It's clearly not a German thing," said University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner, who has chronicled declines in moth populations in the northeastern United States. "We just need to find out how widespread the phenomenon is."

Most scientists say lots of factors, not just one, caused the apparent decline in flying insects. Suspects include habitat loss, insecticide use, the killing of native weeds, single-crop agriculture, invasive species, light pollution, highway traffic and climate change.

"It's death by a thousand cuts, and that's really bad news," said Wagner, who spends his summers teaching middle schoolers. "The kids I'm teaching right now are going to think that scarce insects are the rule. They're not realizing that there could be an ecological disaster on the horizon."