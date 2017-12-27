The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has dominated the covers of supermarket tabloids since it was announced in November. And it’s likely to stay that way until they get married in May.

Which raises a question that comes up every time a member of the British royal family walks down the aisle: Why are Americans so obsessed with this topic?

After all, as an op-ed in the Washington Post argued recently, the Founding Fathers “violently overthrew our tea-sipping stamp-taxing overlords in large part so that we should not have to genuflect in front of the altar of royal bloodlines.” Right?

Yet Americans do love a British royal wedding. In 2011, they reacted with similar excitement to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. And the whole country stopped to watch Prince Charles and Princess Diana get married.

These bouts of monarch-mania in the former colonies have played out in a pop-culture environment shaped by imported shows like “Downton Abbey” and “The Crown.” We appear to be living in a golden age of American Anglophilia.

President Barack Obama even remarked upon it in 2015. “I think it’s fair to say that the American people are quite fond of the royal family,” Obama said during a White House visit from Prince Charles. “They like them much more than they like their own politicians.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton wave to the crowd from a balcony at Buckingham Palace after their wedding in London, England, on Friday, April 29, 2011.

So what is the appeal? Observers of American Anglophilia say it is complicated.

Tom Sykes, an Englishman in Dublin who writes about the royal family for the Daily Beast, described the royals as the ultimate celebrities, albeit ones with “some meat on the bone.”

“I do think if you’re going to be interested in celebrities you don’t know,” Sykes said, “the royal family are probably more interesting people to be interested in than the Kardashians, say, because of the thousand years of history behind them.”

Glamour and escapism are a big part of the allure. It also helps that the British royal family does not play any formal role, ceremonial or otherwise, in American life. As such, they are insulated from the criticism about the cost of maintaining a monarchy — $57.6 million in taxpayer money during the 2016-17 fiscal year — that some in Britain criticize as out of touch.

Suzanne Mackie, executive producer of “The Crown,” attributed the royal family’s appeal in part to “the mystique, the mythology around the throne and the monarchy.”

That interest is very British-centric.

“Americans are particularly interested in the British monarchy, it’s not just monarchy in general,” said Arianne Chernock, a historian at Boston University. “You don’t see the same kind of interest directed at the Japanese Crown. I think it is about this special relationship, at root.”

Anglophilia in the United States dates back to “almost immediately after the American Revolution” ended British rule, Chernock said. “There is a desire to retain that strong cultural tie, and I think that persists to this day.”

It is a feeling that has long cut across the social divide. In 1860, when Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales, visited the United States on the eve of the Civil War, hundreds of thousands gathered to see him, said Elisa Tamarkin, a scholar at the University of California, Berkeley.

“The love of this 18-year-old traveling prince was described as a universal feeling,” Tamarkin said. “South Carolina had committed to secede if Abraham Lincoln won, Wall Street was in a panic, but the Prince of Wales was actually on the cover of Harper’s Weekly five times in six weeks.”