– This week, Burger King is introducing a version of its Whopper sandwich filled with a vegetarian patty from the startup Impossible Foods.

The Impossible Whopper, as it is known, is the biggest validation — and expansion opportunity — for a young industry that is looking to mimic and replace meat with plant-based alternatives.

Impossible Foods and its competitors in Silicon Valley have already had some mainstream success. The vegetarian burger made by Beyond Meat has been available at over a thousand Carl's Jr. restaurants since January, and the company is now moving toward an initial public ­offering.

White Castle has sold a slider version of the Impossible burger in its 380 or so stores since late last year.

But a national rollout at Burger King's 7,200 locations would dwarf those previous announcements and more than double the total number of locations where Impossible's burgers are available.

Burger King's chief marketing officer, Fernando Machado, said that in the company's testing so far, customers and even employees had not been able to tell the difference between the old meaty Whopper and the new one.

"People on my team who know the Whopper inside and out, they try it and they struggle to differentiate which one is which," Machado said.

Burger King is initially making the Impossible Whopper available at 59 restaurants in the St. Louis area. Machado said the company had plans to quickly expand it to every branch in the country if everything in St. Louis goes smoothly. "I have high expectations that it's going to be big business, not just a niche product," he said.

The fast-food chain has sold a veggie burger for years, but it was never intended to replicate the taste of meat. The Impossible Whopper creates an interesting alliance between a fast-food chain that promotes its devotion to beef on every Whopper wrapper ("100% Beef With No Fillers") and a startup that is committed to getting people to stop eating beef.

Impossible Foods was founded in 2011 by Pat Brown, a former Stanford University professor, who became a vegan soon after college and founded his company with the explicit goal of decreasing the world's reliance on animal agriculture.

Brown, 64, was motivated by his discomfort with the ethical, health and environmental costs of meat. But he said he came to believe that consumers would make a change only if they had a product that satisfied their cravings for beef.

"Our whole focus is on making products that deliver everything that meat lovers care about," Brown said in an interview at Impossible's production facility in Oakland, where he was wearing jeans and a T-shirt with a picture of a cow floating in space as an astronaut.