Vikings fans, bring on the Patriots for the Super Bowl.

Wait, too soon? Not apparently for the NFL’s social media team.

As reported by a couple of TV outlets in Philadelphia, and in Boston, the NFL earlier this week ran a promotion on its Facebook page offering a lucky fan a pair of "club level seats to watch the PATRIOTS vs. the VIKINGS battle it out for the coveted Super Bowl title!" if they donated to a United Way charity.

Ummmm .... the Eagles and Jaguars might have a little something to say about that, don't-cha think?

The post, since deleted, received more than 1,000 shares and 400 comments according to one screen grab.

As pointed out nearly immediately, Philadelphia and Jacksonville fans will have an extra-close eye on those officials during Sunday's championship games.

Bring on the conspiracies!