Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the only person on the stage Wednesday polling in double digits, was expected to be the star of the first Democratic debate — and for the first half-hour, she was. But by the end, several lower-polling candidates had taken the spotlight: Sens. Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar, and especially Julián Castro.

Twitter is a bad gauge for public opinion but a decent source for the assessments of political experts, including those who know the stakes of debates best: veteran campaign strategists and consultants from both parties. Here is a sampling of their responses.

Warren owned the first quarter: In the first segment, which focused on the economic issues on which Warren is particularly passionate, there was little contest.

"Twenty minutes in and from the economy to health care, ewarren is simply crushing the debate stage." — Adrienne Elrod, former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton

"They could teach classes in how ewarren talks about a problem and weaves in answers into a story. She's not just wonk and stats." — Christina Reynolds, spokeswoman for Emily's List and former Clinton and Obama staffer

"The candidate who is speaking the most effectively to Democratic primary voters so far is Elizabeth Warren, hands down." — Frank Luntz, Republican consultant and pollster

As the debate went on, though, and other candidates began to jostle for speaking time, Warren became less dominant.

Castro was the 'breakout star': Castro started to stand out as the debate turned to immigration, and liberal activists were thrilled at his answers on abortion and transgender rights.

"For sure ewarren is crushing this debate, but without a doubt, JulianCastro is the surprise breakout star tonight, boldly championing reproductive justice and connecting his LIVED experienced to his policy proposals." — Abigail Collazo, former spokeswoman for Stacey Abrams

Booker and Klobuchar made some splashes: Though they did not get as consistently good reviews as Castro, two of the senators in the race — Booker and Klobuchar — had some strong moments. The experts especially liked Klobuchar's retort when Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington claimed to be the only person on stage who had "passed a law protecting a woman's right of reproductive health and health insurance." ("There's three women up here that have fought pretty hard for a woman's right to choose," Klobuchar responded.)

"That was quite a moment for Klobuchar, stepping in on behalf of the other women on stage and talking down Jay Inslee's chest pounding over passing a health care law." — Natasha Korecki, Politico reporter

"amyklobuchar serves a reality sandwich about the dislocation of single payer — millions of Americans who like their employer-provided insurance would lose it. Then a populist attack on prescription drug prices, and a down-home metaphor 'All foam and no beer.' " — Paul Begala, former adviser to Bill Clinton

"Grounding health care policy in education, jobs, and retirement security (plus mentioning the racial gap!) is very smart from CoryBooker." — Jess McIntosh, SiriusXM host and former spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton

The bottom line: Warren and Castro: "Warren tonight has completely set the tone on the economic discussion, with others reacting to her. Castro tonight has completely set the tone on the immigration discussion, with others reacting to him." — Mo Elleithee, former spokesman for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee