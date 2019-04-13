Cersei Lannister knew how to play the game all the way back in Season 1. But the odds are pretty good that you die.

For seven seasons, viewers have tuned in to the HBO adaptation of author George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” saga and watched their favorite characters drop like flies. As the story line went beyond the completed source material, fans of the books have been in the dark as to what twists awaited their favorite characters. (We’re still a bit salty over poor Hodor’s fate.)

So as the final season debuts at 8 p.m., Sunday on HBO, how will the remaining players fare? Since even Martin hasn’t read the final scripts — and he wrote the books — the best we can offer is this educated guess as to who might live to see another summer, and who will join the ranks of the dead.

Valar morghulis.

