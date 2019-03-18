Dream up your best lineups

To celebrate the Final Four’s return to Minnesota, the Star Tribune is asking readers to create three “dream teams” over the next three weeks. Today, you can go to startribune.com and create the first one: an all-time Gophers men’s basketball team. Choose from 25 of the best players in Gophers history, and four head coaches. Create the team, submit it and next week we’ll reveal the Star Tribune reader results.

Also next week, we’ll ask readers to create an All-Minnesota team, picking players from all levels and eras. Want to see what a lineup looks like with Lindsay Whalen running point and feeding George Mikan and Kevin Garnett in the post? You’ll get your chance.

After that, just ahead of the big finish in downtown Minneapolis, we’ll ask readers to build the best Final Four team in history.

It all goes down at startribune.com/dreamteam.