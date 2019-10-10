Many groups have said they plan to be present outside President Donald Trump’s rally Thursday. They include:

Pro-Trump: the Oath Keepers, Bikers for Trump, Minnesota Supporters for President Donald J. Trump, Women for Trump

Anti-Trump: Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, TakeAction Minnesota, Immigrant Worker Solidarity, CAIR Minnesota, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, Women’s March Minnesota, OutFront Minnesota, assorted anarchists/antifa groups, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, other union locals