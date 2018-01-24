Minnesota picks the Super Bowl
Yes, many or most of these people were hoping to make a different Super Bowl prediction, one that included a team wearing purple. But it wasn’t meant to be, and we hear the NFL is going to play the game anyway. In downtown Minneapolis, no less. So who’s going to win? Those (hated?) Eagles, or those (less-hated?) Patriots? We asked nearly everyone we knew in Minnesota, and here are their answers:
A breakdown of Minnesota's predictions
Click or tap on a dot to see the Super Bowl prediction. Patriots picks are in red, above the middle line, and Eagles picks are below in green.
Select Group
Select Team
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.