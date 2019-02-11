Klobuchar, Minnesota’s three-term senior U.S. senator, announced Feb. 10 that she is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. She joined an already-crowded field that includes several of her female colleagues in the Senate: Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. Here are some things you need to know about Klobuchar.

1 Klobuchar says she got her start in politics after the birth of her daughter: In 1995, Klobuchar’s daughter was born during a brief period when health insurance plans allowed new mothers only a 24-hour hospital stay. Even though it was clear that Abigail had a problem nursing due to a condition that prevented her from swallowing, Klobuchar had to leave the hospital while Abigail stayed behind. The next legislative session, Klobuchar testified in favor of a proposed law to force health plans to allow new mothers to stay in the hospital for 48 hours. When insurance lobbyists tried to delay the law, she packed the hearing with pregnant women and their children. The proposal passed in Minnesota and President Bill Clinton signed a similar measure into federal law in 1996.

2 Klobuchar is a former prosecutor: Before her career in the Senate, Klobuchar served as Hennepin County Attorney, the top prosecutor in Minnesota’s most populous county, from 1999 until 2006. During Klobuchar’s tenure, the office focused on aggressively prosecuting career criminals and repeat offenders across a broad range of crimes, including theft, drunk driving, violent crimes and child support delinquency. Her office also focused on prosecuting gang crimes and child pornography. She ran unopposed for reelection in 2002.

3 Prior to that, she was a registered lobbyist in Minnesota: According to records from the state Campaign and Public Disclosure Board, she was registered as a lobbyist for eight clients at various times between 1986 and 1998, the Star Tribune reported during her first U.S. Senate bid in 2006. Klobuchar said at the time her work was related to her law practice at a prominent Minneapolis firm. Her clients included Ford Motor Co., Hearing industries Association, MCI, the Minnesota Association of Community Rehab Organizations and the Minnesota Habilitation Coalition.

4 She has a reputation as a moderate Democratic senator: In 2010, Klobuchar was rated the 50th most conservative senator and 49th most liberal member of the Senate (Al Franken was not seated in time to be included), according to National Journal’s vote rankings. During the Obama administration, she was a reliable supporter of the president’s agenda, voting for the 2009 stimulus package, the Affordable Care Act and the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial system overhaul. By 2018, Govtrack, a website that tracks and analyzes the bills and votes of federal lawmakers, rated Klobuchar the 66th most conservative senator. There were 15 senators in the Democratic caucus rated more conservative than Klobuchar and 33 ranked more liberal including several of those seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination.

5 Klobuchar reaches across the aisle: According to Govtrack, Klobuchar introduced more bills than any other Senate Democrat in the last session of Congress. She also had bipartisan cosponsors on more bills than any other Democratic member. While her party is in the minority, she introduced seven bills that were signed into law during the 2017-18 session, the third most in the Democratic caucus. Some of the subjects of her bills that became law include: female entrepreneurship, human trafficking and water infrastructure. She also co-sponsored three bills with Republican senators to fight the opioid crisis signed by President Trump.

6 Klobuchar has won support from Republican voters: As she cruised to re-election by a 24-point margin in 2018, Klobuchar won about 1,250 precincts in Minnesota that President Donald Trump carried during the 2016 presidential election. In many areas of the state, voters split their tickets — casting a ballot for Klobuchar while also voting for the Republican opponents of now-Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Tina Smith. Some conservative pundits who oppose President Trump, including Washington Post columnist George Will and blogger Jennifer Rubin, have written favorably about Klobuchar. Last year, Vox wrote that Klobuchar is “probably the most popular politician in America.”

7 She is the daughter of longtime Star Tribune columnist Jim Klobuchar: A native of Plymouth and former Wayzata High School valedictorian, Klobuchar has written and spoken openly about her father’s struggle with alcoholism and its impact on her family. Jim Klobuchar retired in 1995. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, she spoke about her family history during a tense exchange with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh about his drinking during his confirmation hearing last year. After Klobuchar asked Kavanaugh if he had ever been “blackout drunk,” he demanded to know if she had. When Kavanaugh later apologized, Klobuchar responded that, “When you have a parent that is an alcoholic, you are pretty careful about drinking.”