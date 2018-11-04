P.J. Williams, Saints
The former Florida State standout returned an interception 45 yards for the game-breaking touchdown.
Sheldon Rankins, Saints
The defensive tackle out of Louisville supplied inside pressure and sacked Kirk Cousins twice.
Marcus Davenport, Saints
Like Rankins a first-round pick, the former Texas-San Antonio star also had two sacks.
