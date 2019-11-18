Game balls
Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback
After a check-down first half, Cousins opened up with 261 passing yards in the second half and three touchdown passes. Finished with a 133.2 quarterback rating.
Stefon Diggs, Vikings receiver
Caught all five of his targets for 121 yards, and his 54-yard TD was key to the comeback. Had another long reception wiped out by a penalty.
Jaleel Johnson, Vikings defensive tackle
Subbing for injured star Linval Joseph, Johnson had six tackles, including a sack and another tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry.
