Game balls

Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback

After a check-down first half, Cousins opened up with 261 passing yards in the second half and three touchdown passes. Finished with a 133.2 quarterback rating.

Stefon Diggs, Vikings receiver

Caught all five of his targets for 121 yards, and his 54-yard TD was key to the comeback. Had another long reception wiped out by a penalty.

Jaleel Johnson, Vikings defensive tackle

Subbing for injured star Linval Joseph, Johnson had six tackles, including a sack and another tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry.