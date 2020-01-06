Saints fans have a chant that goes: "Who dat? Who dat? Who dat say they gonna beat dem Saints?"

Here's what it sounded like before the Vikings-Saints playoff game in 2010:

And here's the answer: The list of New Orleans playoff futility dating back to 2011.

Since winning the Super Bowl after the 2009 season, the Saints have made six playoff appearances — each time after posting double-digit victories in the regular season. But their postseason record in that time is only 4-6. The losses have all been by single digits, by an average of 5.2 points.

Date Round Result Final record

Jan. 8, 2011 (A) Wild card Seahawks 41, Saints 36 11-6

Note: Seattle became first team with a losing record to win a playoff game.

Jan. 14, 2012 (A) Divisional 49ers 36, Saints 32 14-4

Note: 49ers scored on a touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the game.

Jan. 11, 2014 (A) Divisional Seahawks 23, Saints 15 12-6

Note: Marshawn Lynch rushed for 140 yards for the Seahawks.

Jan. 14, 2018 (A) Divisional Vikings 29, Saints 24 12-6

Note: The Minneapolis Miracle, of course.

Jan. 20, 2019 (H) NFC title Rams 26, Saints 23 (OT) 14-4

Note: Blown interference call came with Saints driving late in regulation.

Jan. 5, 2020 (H) Wild card Vikings 26, Saints 20 13-4

Note: Vikings scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime.