Jaime Garcia, Aaron Slegers, Tim Melville, Nick Tepesch and Chris Heston.

Without those one-hit wonders (each pitched in a single game), the Twins would not be on the verge of setting a team record for most players used in a single season.

Or without guys -- Felix Jorge (above), Drew Rucinski, Dietrich Enns, Jason Wheeler, Randy Rosario and Glen Perkins – who have taken the mound twice. (Adam Wilk made three appearances, for those of you scoring at home.)

As Phil wrote in his notebook:

John Curtiss will set a couple of Twins records when he throws his first pitch. He’s the 12th player to make his major league debut this season, topping the 11 debuts in 1999 that had stood as the franchise record. And he will be the 50th player to appear in a game for the Twins (and the 35th pitcher, already a Twins record), breaking last season’s record of 49.

“Given the change in the rules and the disabled list being shortened [to 10 days], everyone knew there was a chance to be a lot of movement,” said manager Paul Molitor. “[But] I don’t think I would have [expected] 50.”

The Twins have used 17 different starting pitchers.

The Texas Rangers used 40 pitchers in 2014, a major league record. They also used a record 64 players that season.

As Patrick Reusse pointed in his feature last week on the Twin Cities sports scene in 1967, the Twins used only 12 pitchers in that season 50 years ago – and two of those guys only pitched in three games combined. Dean Chance, Jim Kaat, Dave Boswell and Jim Merritt all pitched more than 200 innings as starters, and they combined for 54 complete games. Ervin Santana has a fairly impressive (for 2017) five complete games this year; that leads the major leagues. Corey Kluber has four and no one else has more than two.

A remember, it’s only Aug. 24 … those September callups are headed here soon.