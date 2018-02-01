Your top 10 Vikings players of all time
On Wednesday, we launched our Greatest Vikings project, revealing the top-10 lists made by Star Tribune journalists. Now it’s your turn. Earlier this month, with Randy Moss’ possible Pro Football Hall of Fame induction looming Super Bowl weekend, we asked you, our readers, to name your top 10 Vikings players of all time. More than 5,000 of you submitted a top 10 list, and here the results:
Reader Picks
1
Fran
Tarkenton
Quarterback
2
Alan
Page
Defensive Tackle
3
Randy
Moss
Wide Receiver
4
Cris
Carter
Wide Receiver
5
Adrian
Peterson
Running Back
6
Carl
Eller
Defensive End
7
John
Randle
Defensive Tackle
8
Randall
McDaniel
Offensive Guard
9
Jim
Marshall
Defensive End
10
Paul
Krause
Safety
11
Chris
Doleman
Defensive End
12
Joey
Browner
Strong Saftey
13
Ron
Yary
Offensive Tackle
14
Mick
Tingelhoff
Center
15
Matt
Blair
Linebacker
Staff Picks
1
Alan
Page
Defensive Tackle
2
Randall
McDaniel
Offensive Guard
3
Randy
Moss
Wide Receiver
4
Fran
Tarkenton
Quaterback
5
Carl
Eller
Defensive End
6
Mick
Tingelhoff
Center
7
Adrian
Peterson
Running Back
8
Cris
Carter
Wide Receiver
9
John
Randle
Defensive Tackle
10
Ron
Yary
Offensive Tackle
11
Paul
Krause
Safety
12
Jim
Marshall
Defensive End
13
Joey
Browner
Strong Safety
14
Chris
Doleman
Defensive End
15
Gary
Zimmerman
Offensive Lineman
The People’s Picks: 1 through 10
Earlier this month, the Star Tribune asked its readers to choose from a long list of great players and create a personal top 10 list: the best Vikings players of all time. The reader and staff results are shown below, with players ranked one through 10 as chosen by Star Tribune readers:
1
2
Fran Tarkenton
Reader results
Staff results
Tarkenton has to be on here for his records and team leadership. Brought the Vikings to 3 SBs.
rebel
Star Tribune commenter
He's simply one of the most exciting and successful quarterbacks to play the game. And we all know how important a QB is to a team's success in the NFL.
Glen Crevier
Sports Editor
Without a doubt he originated the scrambling of quarterbacks and still rates as one of the best to ever do it.
Sid Hartman
Sports Columnist
Fran is probably #1. When he retired he held every major passing record.
Jesse Maher
Star Tribune commenter
2
1
Alan Page
Reader results
Staff results
Alan Page is the greatest Viking. NFL MVP as a D Lineman.
fakestatue
Star Tribune commenter
Vikes fan since 68’. Randy Moss my choice as #1a, Alan Page #1b Only players I ever saw that revolutioned their positions, opponents had to assign 2-3 people to account for them.
Craig Baglien
Star Tribune commenter
Justice Page was the Associated Press MVP of the league in 1971 as a tackle on a defense that gave up 139 points in 14 games. He also started 215 consecutive games. Slam dunk.
Patrick Reusse
Sports Columnist
Alan Page. Both on the field and off.
@Zoyd
Star Tribune commenter
3
3
Randy Moss
Reader results
Staff results
Randy Moss is Number 1. Maybe the greatest athlete to ever play the game.
ryguy87
Star Tribune commenter
By a mile. He changed the game of football.
Always1
Star Tribune commenter
Moss, number one. Many ties for two.
chucktell
Star Tribune commenter
SuperFreak said it all. We never saw a receiver quite like him before he took the league by storm in 1998. He didn't catch all of them here, but his 156 TDs are second in NFL history.
Mark Craig
NFL Writer
4
8
Cris Carter
Reader results
Staff results
Perhaps the best set of hands the league has ever seen. Say his name, and the number 130 pops into my head. That's a lot of touchdowns for one of the best $100 waiver-wire pickups in NFL history.
Mark Craig
NFL Writer
Carter turned his life and career around in Minnesota, walking away after 12 seasons with the Vikings as the franchise's leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Andrew Krammer
NFL Writer
Maybe the best hands in NFL history, to go with toughness, durability and a nose for the end zone.
Jim Souhan
Sports Columnist
I spent most of my freetime in high school making imaginary sideline, tip-toe catches on sidewalk lines, floor markings, parking lot paint stripes, markings in the yard. Grades suffered a bit, but I sure did perfect my Cris Carter routine.
Chris Carr
Sports Deputy Editor
5
7
Adrian Peterson
Reader results
Staff results
The best running back in franchise history. He was one-dimensional, but, oh boy, what a dimension it was in its prime. Going for 2,097 yards and winning MVP after tearing an ACL was once thought humanly impossible.
Mark Craig
NFL Writer
Those eight yards must eat at AP -- that's all that separated him in 2012 from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.
Rana Cash
NFL Editor
Peterson's 2012 season remains one of the great single-season performances in NFL history. The unsightly moments of recent years aside, he's one of the Vikings' all-time greats.
Ben Goessling
NFL Reporter
Adrian’s 2012 is a top 5 NFL season of my lifetime. Remember Peterson how you want, but I have him down as the best Vikings running back and their best player of the millennium.
Chris Carr
Sports Deputy Editor
6
5
Carl Eller
Reader results
Staff results
He was the dominating defensive lineman and one big reason the Purple People Eaters were so destructive of offensive teams
Sid Hartman
Sports Columnist
Best defensive player on one of the best defenses in NFL history.
Michael Rand
Sportswriter
Eller. My highly subjective and admittedly indefensible number one.
Robhull
Star Tribune commenter
The Vikings' career sack record-holder (with 130) was named All-Pro five times, played in six Pro Bowls and started in four Super Bowls. Among the three decorated pass rushers on the “Purple People Eaters,” Eller was the most prolific.
Ben Goessling
NFL Writer
7
9
John Randle
Reader results
Staff results
John Randle has to be in the top 10.
Isleman56
Star Tribune commenter
As much as I love Marshall, I gotta put Randle ahead of him. Made the HOF without being surrounded by HOF players.
@geezerp
Star Tribune commenter
The greatest rags-to-riches NFL story of the modern era. Had 137 1/2 sacks as a defensive tackle while that famous “John Randle motor” never left a gear few others could reach.
Mark Craig
NFL Writer
Denny Green moved him inside as a 270-pound defensive tackle and he beat double teams all the way to Canton.
Patrick Reusse
Sports Columnist
8
2
Randall McDaniel
Reader results
Staff results
Most dominant Viking I ever saw, could have excelled at a variety of positions. Powerful, durable, fast, dominant.
Jim Souhan
Sports Columnist
With seven first-team All-Pro selections and 12 straight Pro Bowls, this left guard is the most decorated player on the list.
Mark Craig
NFL Writer
Among the most-dominant offensive linemen in NFL history. Mike Tice once declared late in a season that he was unbeaten on individual plays … in all games.
Patrick Reusse
Sports Columnist
Watched him 360-dunk in a teachers-Vikings fundraiser game in high school. So dang good for so dang long.
Chris Carr
Sports Deputy Editor
9
12
Jim Marshall
Reader results
Staff results
Jim Marshall played 282 consecutive games at defensive end ... started 270 consecutive games at DE. That’s bloody unbelievable!! Marshall is the greatest Viking of all time, for all time, full stop.
dakcoguy
Star Tribune commenter
What a career he had, starting a then record 270 consecutive games.
Sid Hartman
Sports Columnist
No less of an authority than Bud Grant considers Marshall the greatest Viking. Has said so more than once.
@Bo_Mitchell
Star Tribune commenter
He ran the wrong way but played the right way.
Michael Rand
Sportswriter
10
11
Paul Krause
Reader results
Staff results
Krause is long forgotten but he was the King of the INT for many many years.
jeffport
Star Tribune commenter
The NFL's all-time interceptions leader (81), Krause had 53 picks during his 12 seasons in Minnesota while appearing in four Super Bowls.
Andrew Krammer
NFL Writer
He was Harrison Smith before Harrison Smith.
Michael Rand
Sportswriter
All these years later, he still holds the NFL interception record with 81 and did it as a safety. He played in all four Vikings' Super Bowls, too.
Rana Cash
NFL Editor
Explore the results
More than 5,000 fans responded. We gave point values based on the vote position (a first-place vote got one point, third-place got 0.7 points, tenth-place gets 0.1). Find over 5,000 top-10 lists from Star Tribune readers.
