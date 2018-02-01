StarTribune

Your top 10 Vikings players of all time

On Wednesday, we launched our Greatest Vikings project, revealing the top-10 lists made by Star Tribune journalists. Now it’s your turn. Earlier this month, with Randy Moss’ possible Pro Football Hall of Fame induction looming Super Bowl weekend, we asked you, our readers, to name your top 10 Vikings players of all time. More than 5,000 of you submitted a top 10 list, and here the results:

The People’s Picks: 1 through 10

Earlier this month, the Star Tribune asked its readers to choose from a long list of great players and create a personal top 10 list: the best Vikings players of all time. The reader and staff results are shown below, with players ranked one through 10 as chosen by Star Tribune readers:

1
2

Fran Tarkenton

Reader results

Staff results

Tarkenton has to be on here for his records and team leadership. Brought the Vikings to 3 SBs.

rebel
Star Tribune commenter

He's simply one of the most exciting and successful quarterbacks to play the game. And we all know how important a QB is to a team's success in the NFL.

Glen Crevier
Sports Editor

Without a doubt he originated the scrambling of quarterbacks and still rates as one of the best to ever do it.

Sid Hartman
Sports Columnist

Fran is probably #1. When he retired he held every major passing record.

Jesse Maher
Star Tribune commenter
2
1

Alan Page

Reader results

Staff results

Alan Page is the greatest Viking. NFL MVP as a D Lineman.

fakestatue
Star Tribune commenter

Vikes fan since 68’. Randy Moss my choice as #1a, Alan Page #1b Only players I ever saw that revolutioned their positions, opponents had to assign 2-3 people to account for them.

Craig Baglien
Star Tribune commenter

Justice Page was the Associated Press MVP of the league in 1971 as a tackle on a defense that gave up 139 points in 14 games. He also started 215 consecutive games. Slam dunk.

Patrick Reusse
Sports Columnist

Alan Page. Both on the field and off.

@Zoyd
Star Tribune commenter
3
3

Randy Moss

Reader results

Staff results

Randy Moss is Number 1. Maybe the greatest athlete to ever play the game.

ryguy87
Star Tribune commenter

By a mile. He changed the game of football.

Always1
Star Tribune commenter

Moss, number one. Many ties for two.

chucktell
Star Tribune commenter

SuperFreak said it all. We never saw a receiver quite like him before he took the league by storm in 1998. He didn't catch all of them here, but his 156 TDs are second in NFL history.

Mark Craig
NFL Writer
4
8

Cris Carter

Reader results

Staff results

Perhaps the best set of hands the league has ever seen. Say his name, and the number 130 pops into my head. That's a lot of touchdowns for one of the best $100 waiver-wire pickups in NFL history.

Mark Craig
NFL Writer

Carter turned his life and career around in Minnesota, walking away after 12 seasons with the Vikings as the franchise's leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Andrew Krammer
NFL Writer

Maybe the best hands in NFL history, to go with toughness, durability and a nose for the end zone.

Jim Souhan
Sports Columnist

I spent most of my freetime in high school making imaginary sideline, tip-toe catches on sidewalk lines, floor markings, parking lot paint stripes, markings in the yard. Grades suffered a bit, but I sure did perfect my Cris Carter routine.

Chris Carr
Sports Deputy Editor
5
7

Adrian Peterson

Reader results

Staff results

The best running back in franchise history. He was one-dimensional, but, oh boy, what a dimension it was in its prime. Going for 2,097 yards and winning MVP after tearing an ACL was once thought humanly impossible.

Mark Craig
NFL Writer

Those eight yards must eat at AP -- that's all that separated him in 2012 from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.

Rana Cash
NFL Editor

Peterson's 2012 season remains one of the great single-season performances in NFL history. The unsightly moments of recent years aside, he's one of the Vikings' all-time greats.

Ben Goessling
NFL Reporter

Adrian’s 2012 is a top 5 NFL season of my lifetime. Remember Peterson how you want, but I have him down as the best Vikings running back and their best player of the millennium.

Chris Carr
Sports Deputy Editor
6
5

Carl Eller

Reader results

Staff results

He was the dominating defensive lineman and one big reason the Purple People Eaters were so destructive of offensive teams

Sid Hartman
Sports Columnist

Best defensive player on one of the best defenses in NFL history.

Michael Rand
Sportswriter

Eller. My highly subjective and admittedly indefensible number one.

Robhull
Star Tribune commenter

The Vikings' career sack record-holder (with 130) was named All-Pro five times, played in six Pro Bowls and started in four Super Bowls. Among the three decorated pass rushers on the “Purple People Eaters,” Eller was the most prolific.

Ben Goessling
NFL Writer
7
9

John Randle

Reader results

Staff results

John Randle has to be in the top 10.

Isleman56
Star Tribune commenter

As much as I love Marshall, I gotta put Randle ahead of him. Made the HOF without being surrounded by HOF players.

@geezerp
Star Tribune commenter

The greatest rags-to-riches NFL story of the modern era. Had 137 1/2 sacks as a defensive tackle while that famous “John Randle motor” never left a gear few others could reach.

Mark Craig
NFL Writer

Denny Green moved him inside as a 270-pound defensive tackle and he beat double teams all the way to Canton.

Patrick Reusse
Sports Columnist
8
2

Randall McDaniel

Reader results

Staff results

Most dominant Viking I ever saw, could have excelled at a variety of positions. Powerful, durable, fast, dominant.

Jim Souhan
Sports Columnist

With seven first-team All-Pro selections and 12 straight Pro Bowls, this left guard is the most decorated player on the list.

Mark Craig
NFL Writer

Among the most-dominant offensive linemen in NFL history. Mike Tice once declared late in a season that he was unbeaten on individual plays … in all games.

Patrick Reusse
Sports Columnist

Watched him 360-dunk in a teachers-Vikings fundraiser game in high school. So dang good for so dang long.

Chris Carr
Sports Deputy Editor
9
12

Jim Marshall

Reader results

Staff results

Jim Marshall played 282 consecutive games at defensive end ... started 270 consecutive games at DE. That’s bloody unbelievable!! Marshall is the greatest Viking of all time, for all time, full stop.

dakcoguy
Star Tribune commenter

What a career he had, starting a then record 270 consecutive games.

Sid Hartman
Sports Columnist

No less of an authority than Bud Grant considers Marshall the greatest Viking. Has said so more than once.

@Bo_Mitchell
Star Tribune commenter

He ran the wrong way but played the right way.

Michael Rand
Sportswriter
10
11

Paul Krause

Reader results

Staff results

Krause is long forgotten but he was the King of the INT for many many years.

jeffport
Star Tribune commenter

The NFL's all-time interceptions leader (81), Krause had 53 picks during his 12 seasons in Minnesota while appearing in four Super Bowls.

Andrew Krammer
NFL Writer

He was Harrison Smith before Harrison Smith.

Michael Rand
Sportswriter

All these years later, he still holds the NFL interception record with 81 and did it as a safety. He played in all four Vikings' Super Bowls, too.

Rana Cash
NFL Editor

Explore the results

More than 5,000 fans responded. We gave point values based on the vote position (a first-place vote got one point, third-place got 0.7 points, tenth-place gets 0.1). Find over 5,000 top-10 lists from Star Tribune readers.

