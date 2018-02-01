SUPER BOWL LII HOME TEAM HISTORY

Your top 10 Vikings players of all time

On Wednesday, we launched our Greatest Vikings project, revealing the top-10 lists made by Star Tribune journalists. Now it’s your turn. Earlier this month, with Randy Moss’ possible Pro Football Hall of Fame induction looming Super Bowl weekend, we asked you, our readers, to name your top 10 Vikings players of all time. More than 5,000 of you submitted a top 10 list, and here the results: