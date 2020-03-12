Whitney MacMillan, who led Cargill Inc. for 20 years and was the last member of the founding family to run the agricultural giant, died Wednesday in Vero Beach, Fla. of natural causes. He was 90.

MacMillan spent 44 years at the company that was started in 1865 by his great grandfather, W.W. Cargill.

A true believer in the idea of moving food from places of abundance to places of scarcity, MacMillian was instrumental in turning the company into the global powerhouse it is today.

“Whitney’s almost 20 years as Cargill’s CEO defined who we are today. He expanded the company from 31 to 53 countries and quadrupled our employee base,” Dave MacLennan, Cargill’s current chief executive, said in a statement Thursday.

He led the Minnetonka-based company through a period of rapid growth and transformation. He ultimately moved Cargill’s executive leadership beyond family control. He added independent directors to its board, initiated an employee-stock ownership plan and kept it under private ownership. When he retired as chairman in the mid-1990s, he was the last member of the owning MacMillan and Cargill families to serve directly as a senior executive operational manager.

Under his watch, Cargill entered the canola, cocoa, cotton, malt and fertilizer markets, and also started processing beef and pork, MacLennan said, adding “with our company being the first to adopt a model for the humane treatment of animals.”

MacMillan in a file photo taken at the administrative office of Cargill on Lake Minnetonka near his retirement in the mid-1990s.

Born Sept. 25, 1929, in Orono, Minnesota, to Cargill MacMillan and Pauline Whitney MacMillan, he attended The Blake School and graduated from Yale University with a history degree.

MacMillan started working for the family company as a general trainee, rising through the ranks with positions in San Francisco, Minneapolis and the Philippines. He eventually landed in senior management, becoming chairman of the board and chief executive in 1976, positions he held until retiring in 1995.

“When the history of Cargill is complete, Whitney’s name will figure prominently as one of the firm’s most important leaders,” William Pearce, former Cargill vice chairman, said in a statement. “He was an astute businessman and visionary strategist, who provided a critical bridge between the owning families and the company.”

With his wife Betty, MacMillan also supported numerous charitable and educational programs in the Twin Cities and around the country.