DETROIT — Michigan candidates for governor and the U.S. House are expected to join fast-food workers and others walking off the job in protest over the right to form unions.

The protests are part of an effort to elect pro-union candidates in the November general election. Walkouts also are expected Wednesday in Milwaukee and Thursday in Chicago.

Workers are seeking union rights for fast-food restaurants, airports, downtown businesses, hospitals, in-home care and child care.

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer will join striking cooks and cashiers Tuesday morning in Flint. Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican, are battling for governor.

Democrat Rashida Tlaib will join fast-food workers Tuesday afternoon in Detroit. Tlaib faces candidates from the Green and Working Class parties for the 13th House seat.