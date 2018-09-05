WHITEHALL, Wis. — Fire at a Whitehall hospital leads to an evacuation.
Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics says a fire broke out in a heating unit about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and caused smoke to spread through the hospital and care center before it was extinguished.
About 15 people were evacuated and transported to other facilities in the area. The hospital and care center were expected to reopen Wednesday.
