The Minnesota Whitecaps kept their record perfect, completing a weekend sweep of the Buffalo Beauts by winning a National Women’s Hockey League game 2-1 at Tria Rink in St. Paul.

Amy Menke scored the winning goal in the third period for the Whitecaps (6-0). Kate Schipper scored the other goal 19 seconds into the game. Dani Cameranesi scored in the first period for the Beauts (2-2).

