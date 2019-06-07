Another day, another signing for the Minnesota Whitecaps.

Nicole Schammel, the leading scorer for the NCAA runner-up Gophers in the 2018-19 season, signed a contract with the defending National Women’s Hockey League champions on Friday. Schammel is the fourth player to sign with the team this offseason, joining goalie Amanda Leveille and forwards Jonna Curtis and Allie Thunstrom.

“Being a part of the Whitecaps organization is a huge honor and I could not be more excited to join the team and the NWHL,” said Schammel, a Red Wing native. “The visibility for women’s hockey has increased over the last few years. The opportunities available for women’s hockey players have improved and I hope to see these continue to grow.”

Schammel, who transferred to Minnesota after spending her freshman season at Minnesota State, was a top 10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award this season after collecting 16 goals and 31 assists. She was named to the NCAA Frozen Four all-tournament team after scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 semifinal victory over Cornell.

“Nicole is coming off a great year with the Gophers, and we are excited to have her be a part of our offense this coming season,” Whitecaps co-head coach Ronda Engelhardt said. “Nicole has a way to make plays happen and be in the right place at the right time.”

The NWHL is going forward with plans for its fifth season despite an ongoing boycott by more than 200 of the top players in North America who are seeking a more financially stable league in which to play. Included in that group are several prominent players who skated for the Whitecaps last season, including Olympians Hannah Brandt, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Lee Stecklein.