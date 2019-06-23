VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Yordy Reyna scored on a free kick in the 80th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame an early two-goal deficit to tie the Colorado Rapids 2-2 on Saturday night.
The kick from about 19 yards was set up when defender Lalas Abubakar was called for a foul. Reyna's strike sailed over the wall and goalkeeper Tim Howard seemed to lose sight of the ball until it was in the net.
Fredy Montero pulled Vancouver (4-6-7) to 2-1 on a penalty kick in the 45th minute.
Diego Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki scored for Colorado (4-9-4). After losing eight straight matches, the Rapids are 4-0-2 in their last six.
