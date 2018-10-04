WHITECAPS SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Oct. 6 METROPOLITAN RIVETERS 4 pm

Oct. 7 METROPOLITAN RIVETERS 2 pm

Oct. 20 at Metropolitan Riveters 1 pm

Oct. 21 at Metropolitan Riveters 2 pm

Oct. 27 BUFFALO BEAUTS 6:30 pm

Oct. 28 BUFFALO BEAUTS 2 pm

Dec. 1 BOSTON PRIDE 6:30 pm

Dec. 2 BOSTON PRIDE 1 pm

Dec. 29 at Buffalo Beauts 1 pm

Dec. 30 at Buffalo Beauts 12:30 pm

Jan. 12 at Boston Pride 6:30 pm

Jan. 13 at Connecticut Whale 2 pm

Jan. 19 CONNECTICUT WHALE 6:30 pm

Jan. 20 CONNECTICUT WHALE 2 pm

March 2 at Boston Pride 6:30 pm

March 3 at Connecticut Whale 2 pm

Note: Homes games in CAPS and are played at the TRIA rink in St. Paul.