– Georgia promotes itself as the birthplace of wine. So it seems fitting that the country is trying to figure out what varietal might be sipped one day on Mars.

That is the thinking behind the IX Millennium project, which is seeking to develop grapevines fit for the possible Red Planet agriculture pods.

The research may help answer questions about radiation, dust and other challenges for agriculture on Mars. And after all, who wouldn’t want a glass of Martian wine to welcome a new year (687 Earth days long) on a new planet?

“Our ancestors brought wine to Earth, so we can do the same to Mars,” said Nikoloz Doborjginidze, founder of Georgia’s Space Research Agency and an adviser to the Ministry of Education and Science, which is part of the wine project.

A consortium of entrepreneurs and academics also are involved in IX Millennium, which refers to the tradition of viticulture in Georgia going back more than 8,000 years. The quest began in 2016 when Elon Musk boasted that his company SpaceX could launch its first manned mission to Mars in 2024, a decade sooner than NASA’s most optimistic timetable.

That inspired the Georgian team to begin looking at grapes for space. But others, too, are trying to figure out what might grow in protected gardens on Mars. Scientists in Peru have been growing potatoes in a mock Martian environment, part of a slew of experiments run in conjunction with NASA. The U.S. space agency already has salad crops aboard the International Space Station and will soon branch out into tomatoes and spicy peppers.

Knowing what Martian happy hour will taste like will take some time. The project doesn’t expect to know which grapevines will be most suitable for Mars until at least 2022. Yet Georgian scientists have a hunch that white grapes will fare better on Mars. “Whites tend to be more resistant to viruses,” said Levan Ujmajuridze, director of the vineyard laboratory. “So I’d imagine they’ll do well against radiation, too.”

Whatever happens, part of Georgia will always be in the cosmos. In 1977, NASA launched the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecrafts, carrying the “golden record” containing sounds and messages from Earth. Among the 27 pieces of music were Mozart, Chuck Berry — and a Georgian choral folk song called “Chakrulo.”

At the time, Moscow objected, insisting NASA should include a Russian song. But the soaring sounds of the Georgian choir prevailed.

“Scientists need inspiration, and with inspiration, you need wine,” said Ramaz Bluashvili, a TV space presenter and director, and son of one of the “Chakrulo” singers. “Once you take wine to Mars, everyone will follow.”