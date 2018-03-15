White supremacists are increasingly hanging banners in public places, such as from highway overpasses and rooftops, to promote their views, said a report released Thursday by the Anti-Defamation League.

“While white supremacists have been using banners for some time, the number of banners deployed in the past 10 months marks an unprecedented trend,” the report said. The tactic, it said, is significant because it “can garner widespread attention with very little actual effort involved.”

From May 20, 2017, through Monday, the ADL’s Center on Extremism found, there were 72 such episodes. Before that, the ADL had not documented any white supremacist banners since Dec. 11, 2016, said spokesman Jake Hyman.

Most of those documented in the report were racist or anti-immigrant in nature, with messages ranging from “America first: End immigration” to “ ‘Diversity’ is a code word for white genocide.” Others were anti-Muslim (a banner displayed on an overpass near Dearborn, Mich., home to one of the largest mosques in North America, read “DANGER: Sharia city ahead”), anti-Semitic (“UNjew HUMANITY”) or misogynistic (“Feminists deserve the rope”).

More than 70 percent were hung by organizations associated with the so-called alt-right, the report said. One group alone, Identity Evropa, was responsible for about 40 percent: 28 banners in 13 states. Altogether, banners were documented in 21 states.

Identity Evropa describes itself as “a fraternal organization for people of European heritage located in the United States that participates in community building and civic engagement,” but the ADL and the Southern Poverty Law Center describe it as a white nationalist group. The ADL wrote in its report that the phrases on Identity Evropa’s banners — “Import the Third World, become the Third World,” for example, and “You will not replace us” — were “a sanitized version of the group’s true aim, the preservation of ‘white American identity’ and the promulgation of the idea that America was founded by white people for white people, and was not intended to be a multiracial or multicultural society.”

Other organizations have used more explicit language. The Patriot Front, a neo-Nazi group that was behind 30 percent of the episodes the ADL documented, has hung banners that say “For race and nation” and “Americans are white. The rest must go.”

Two other neo-Nazi groups, Vanguard America and Atomwaffen, hung smaller numbers of banners. Jimmy Marr, an Oregonian, was behind many of the anti-Semitic banners the ADL documented. More banners were hung in Oregon than in any other state, most likely because of Marr, the report said. California, Texas and Georgia, where Identity Evropa and the Patriot Front have chapters, were also heavily affected.

Extremist groups have expressed a sense of invigoration since President Donald Trump’s election. Hate groups and hate crimes have become more common, and in a report last month, the ADL found that anti-Semitic episodes had increased 57 percent in 2017 from the year before.