Guardians of Emmett Till's memorial have gotten used to the site's desecration — so used to it that a new, bulletproof plaque dedicated two weeks ago acknowledges the repeated abuse as an essential part of Till's story.

"Signs erected here have been stolen, thrown in the river, shot, removed, replaced, and shot again," the monument tells those who visit the Tallahatchie River, where the black 14-year-old was found 64 years ago, killed by white men never convicted. The litany of damage is a "reminder of the progress yet to be made," the latest marker says.

The visit by white nationalists to Till's memorial has provoked a new round of dismay, at the way a remembrance of horrific injustice could be a magnet for those who promote bigotry. Till's torture and lynching — he was accused of flirting with a white woman in a grocery store, a charge the woman would largely recant — helped galvanize the civil rights movement. "It has always been a pilgrimage site for people who care about social justice," said Dave Tell, a historian who wrote a book about Till as well as the latest monument's inscription. "And now it seems to be becoming a pilgrimage site for hate groups."

After the signs were vandalized, surveillance cameras were installed.

That's how Patrick Weems knew right away that the League of the South had been on site. The cameras start recording when they detect movement and ping Weems, director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, so he can review the footage. On Saturday morning, he said, he puzzled at first over disjointed clips that captured a small group's hurried visit.

The members carried two flags, one for the state of Mississippi and one for the League of the South, which advocates "Southern independence" and has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group's leader has called to restore a "political and social system based on kith and kin" with Europeans "at its core."

Surveillance video captured the group's haste to get in formation Saturday. "We got to go now, come on," one man says. Then the group starts recording.

"We are here at the Emmett Till monument that represents the civil rights movement for blacks," a member begins. "What we want to know is where are all of the white people."

Weems wasn't sure Saturday of exactly what message the League of the South delivered. The video was incomplete: The next footage showed the group scattering toward their cars at the sound of alarms, another protection just installed.

But Weems could imagine. "We realized that they were making a propaganda video."