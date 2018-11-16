TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities say 39 white supremacist gang members have been arrested in a gun and drug-trafficking operation.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa, Florida, announced the arrests Thursday. Investigators say the suspects are connected to the Unforgiven and United Aryan Brotherhood gangs.
The investigation was carried out by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
