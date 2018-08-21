MINNEAPOLIS — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will stay in a Minnesota hospital overnight after complaining of lightheadedness.
The 56-year-old Renteria was at the ballpark when the issue arose and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center as a precaution. A team official says Renteria went through tests, but didn't have any further information.
Bench coach Joe McEwing managed the club for Monday night's 8-5 victory over the Twins. The teams begin a two-game set in Chicago on Tuesday night.
McEwing says Renteria is "an amazing leader and amazing person." He says the team's "thoughts and prayers were with him the whole evening,"
Renteria is in his third season as the White Sox manager.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Davis homers in jersey signed by fan, A's top Rangers 9-0
Khris Davis hit a long home run after letting a young fan from the Make-A-Wish Foundation sign his jersey, Ramon Laureano hit the first two homers of his career, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 9-0 on Monday night.
Motorsports
IndyCar driver Wickens to have spinal surgery
IndyCar driver Robert Wickens will have surgery for a spinal injury suffered in a crash at Pocono Raceway.
Twins
Twins postgame: Gonsalves' baptism, Kepler trending up, here comes Kopech
The Twins lost to the White Sox 8-5 on Monday before both teams headed to Chicago for a two-game series
Twins
Twins' Hildenberger adjusts following a run of home runs
Hildenberger has finished the past five games he has appeared in, going 1-1 with three saves.
Twins
Gonsalves' debut a dud as White Sox rout Twins
The lefthander can't get out of the second inning, giving up four runs in his first MLB game.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.