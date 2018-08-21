MINNEAPOLIS — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will stay in a Minnesota hospital overnight after complaining of lightheadedness.

The 56-year-old Renteria was at the ballpark when the issue arose and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center as a precaution. A team official says Renteria went through tests, but didn't have any further information.

Bench coach Joe McEwing managed the club for Monday night's 8-5 victory over the Twins. The teams begin a two-game set in Chicago on Tuesday night.

McEwing says Renteria is "an amazing leader and amazing person." He says the team's "thoughts and prayers were with him the whole evening,"

Renteria is in his third season as the White Sox manager.