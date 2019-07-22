ORLANDO, Fla. — Brian White scored, Luis Robles had four saves and the New York Red Bulls slipped past Orlando City 1-0 on Sunday night.

Robles had his fifth shutout of the season and his first since June 1 for the Red Bulls (10-8-4). He had allowed 12 goals in the previous five games.

White scored in the 32nd minute, bouncing a sliding first-timer off goalkeeper Brian Rowe and into the net. Amro Tarek stole a careless pass near midfield and tapped it to Alejandro Romero Gamarra, who played a bending through pass to White for the finish from near the spot.

Orlando City (7-10-5) had 62% possession and 18 shots, including three that drew iron. Carlos Ascues hit a left-footed volley off the crossbar in the 60th, Tesho Akindele's rising right-footer split two defenders and hit the crossbar in the 70th and Sacha Kljestan bounced a roller off the far post in the 76th. Kljestan's sliding put-back attempt was stopped by Robles, who kicked it away while lying on his backside before, moments later, jumping on the ball.