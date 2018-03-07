CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An organizer of last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is suing the Virginia city over its denial of his request to hold an anniversary event.

The Daily Progress reports Jason Kessler filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday. He argues that his First Amendment rights were violated when the city denied his permit application. Charlottesville rejected the application in December, saying the proposed event would present a danger to public safety.

Kessler is a Charlottesville resident who was the primary organizer of the Aug. 12 "Unite the Right" event, which descended into violence. The day ended with three people dead.

In his application, Kessler described the anniversary event as a "rally against government civil rights abuse and failure to follow security plans for political dissidents."

A spokesman for the city says it has no comment on the lawsuit.