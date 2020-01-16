HOUSTON — Fabian White Jr. recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Houston to a 71-62 win over SMU on Wednesday night.
Caleb Mills had 15 points for Houston (13-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Nate Hinton added 14 points and nine rebounds. DeJon Jarreau had eight rebounds.
The Cougars have won seven of the last eight games and 11 of their last 13.
SMU scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Kendric Davis had 19 points and six assists for the Mustangs (12-4, 2-2). Feron Hunt added 14 points and four blocks. Tyson Jolly had eight rebounds.
Houston takes on No. 16 Wichita State on the road on Saturday. SMU plays Temple at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers-Penn State game recap
A look back at Wednesday's game.
Gophers
Oturu scores 26 as Minnesota beats Penn State 75-69
Coach Richard Pitino implored his Minnesota team at halftime to increase its pressure on the defensive end after Penn State shot 60% from the field and didn't have a turnover in the first half.
Gophers
Pitts remains suspended; U women's basketball readies to face Iowa
Leading scorer Destiny Pitts, averaging 16.3 points per game and a first-team all-Big Ten selection by the media as a sophomore last season, will miss a second game as she remains suspended from the Gophers.
Gophers
Gophers lean on Carr, Oturu to hold off Penn State down the stretch
The Gophers kept their winning streak alive against Penn State, running it to five in a row over the Nittany Lions behind 53 combined points from Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu
Wolves
Pacers' late surge sends Wolves to third loss in a row
The Pacers' Domantas Sabonis scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half while Malcolm Brogdon helped carry Indiana to the finish line with 21 points. Karl-Anthony Towns missed his 15th game.