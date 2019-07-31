WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will stop in Denmark in early September after a previously announced visit to Poland.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump have accepted an invitation from Denmark's Queen Margrethe (MAHR'-gret), and Trump will hold separate meetings with government officials and business leaders during the visit.
The White House says the Trumps will visit both countries between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.
Poland announced Tuesday that Trump will spend Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Warsaw to participate in observances marking the 80th anniversary of World War II.
Trump visited Poland in the summer of 2017.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Biden braces for fight as Democrats turn against one another
Joe Biden knows the attacks will be coming. The question for the former vice president in Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate will be whether he handles them in a way that restores confidence to his anxious supporters.
National
The Latest: Trump irritated with Powell, Federal Reserve
The Latest on the Federal Reserve and its action related to a key interest rate (all times local):
National
Woman could face fines for billboards decrying sex abuse law
New York ethics officials are threatening to fine a woman for unregistered lobbying after she rented billboards to criticize state laws on molestation and share her own story of abuse.
National
US imposes financial sanctions on Iran's foreign minister
The U.S. government on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as part of its escalating campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.
National
Fed cuts key rate for first time in more than a decade
The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate Wednesday for the first time in a decade to try to counter the impact of President Donald Trump's trade wars, stubbornly low inflation and global weakness.