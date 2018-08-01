WASHINGTON — The White House is slamming the Department of Justice for dropping litigation that would have prevented the posting of instructions on how to make 3D-printed guns.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that DOJ "made a deal without the president's approval."

She said the president was "glad this efforts was delayed" so he can review the material. Sanders added that the administration supports the longstanding law against owning plastic guns.

The Justice Department's initial action triggered an onslaught of criticism about the possible proliferation of potentially lethal 3D-printed weapons.

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday to stop the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns.