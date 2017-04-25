– White House officials have refused to turn over documents related to the hiring and firing of Michael T. Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, the House’s top oversight lawmakers said Tuesday.

Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and ranking member Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said they believe Flynn neither received permission nor fully disclosed income he earned for a speaking engagement in Russia and lobbying activities on behalf of Turkey when he applied to reinstate his security clearance, after viewing two classified memos and Flynn’s disclosure form in a private briefing Tuesday morning.

“As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey or anybody else,” Chaffetz said. “And it appears as if he did take that money. It was inappropriate, and there are repercussions for a violation of law.”

“Personally I see no evidence or no data to support the notion that General Flynn complied with the law,” Chaffetz told reporters following the briefing.

“He was supposed to get permission, he was supposed to report it, and he didn’t,” Cummings said.

The Washington Post contributed to this report.