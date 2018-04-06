WASHINGTON — The White House is praising Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as a "terrific person" on his last day as national security adviser.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders paid tribute to McMaster, who is leaving after just over a year in office. He'll be replaced Monday by John Bolton, a former ambassador to the UN.
Sanders says it has been "a real privilege" to work with him.
Trump told McMaster last month he wants a change in his foreign policy team. They differed on policy and never developed a strong personal relationship.
Trump was still fond of McMaster and had hoped to find him a suitable place in the military. But McMaster says he is retiring from the Army.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Oklahoma teachers' union issues new demand
The Latest on a walkout by Oklahoma teachers seeking more funding education funding from the Legislature (all times local):
National
Ex-Clinton secretary to run for Mississippi US Senate seat
A Mississippi Democrat who was President Bill Clinton's first agriculture secretary is officially announcing his candidacy for U.S. Senate.
Politics
Facebook's Zuckerberg backs online political ad regulations forwarded by Klobuchar
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder and CEO, said Friday that he supports legislation sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., that would regulate online political ads."Election interference…
National
Texas court rejects sexual harassment case involving 2 women
A female Texas coach who accused another woman of making objectifying and lurid comments at work can't sue for sexual harassment because there are no signs the bad behavior was driven by sexual desire, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday.
National
Daniel Akaka, first Native Hawaiian in Congress, dies at 93
Former Sen. Daniel Kahikina Akaka, the first Native Hawaiian elected to Congress who served for more than three decades, died Friday. He was 93.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.