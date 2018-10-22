– The Trump administration, expecting a surge in migrant families entering the United States, is moving swiftly to examine an array of new policies it hopes will deter Central Americans from journeying north.

Each of the policies, which range from a new form of the widely criticized practice of family separation to stricter requirements on asylum, would face significant legal and logistical challenges. But the White House is applying strong pressure on federal immigration authorities to come up with a solution to secure the southwest border.

A series of intense closed-door meetings among officials from the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, the White House and the State Department began not long after a public outcry forced President Donald Trump in June to stop separating migrant families in detention, often hundreds or thousands of miles apart, as a deterrent.

The architects of the family separation approach have been hard at work on alternatives, according to people briefed on the group's efforts. Their goal is to announce a plan before the November elections that can withstand the legal challenges that crippled the administration's previous attempts.

The group's charge from the White House is: Replace what the administration describes as "catch and release," the practice of releasing immigrants from detention while they wait for court hearings.

The most talked-about alternative would be a variation of the family separation policy. Parents would be forced to choose between voluntarily relinquishing their children to foster care or remaining imprisoned together as a family. The latter option would require parents to waive their child's right to be released from detention within 20 days.

Central American migrants making their way to the U.S. in a large caravan bathe using water from a fire hydrant at the main plaza in Tapachula, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Thousands of Central American migrants hoping to reach the U.S. were deciding Monday whether to rest in this southern Mexico town or resume their arduous walk through Mexico as President Donald Trump rained more threats on their governments. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Another idea on the table is to speed up the legal cases of migrant families and process them on a first-in, first-out basis, in hopes that word would get back to Central America that border crossers were being swiftly deported.

Officials at the White House and the Department of Homeland Security declined to discuss the administration's next plans for border enforcement.

The Border Patrol apprehended 16,658 people in family units in September — a record figure, according to unpublished government data obtained by the New York Times. The total number of families that entered the country in the 2018 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, exceeded 100,000 for the first time in recent history.

The surge is occurring even as the total number of border crossings, including individual adults and children traveling alone, remains well below the numbers seen in the late 1990s and early 2000s.