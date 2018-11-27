WASHINGTON — The White House is expressing "great disappointment" in General Motors after the automobile giant announced it would be cutting thousands of jobs.

National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said Tuesday the White House's reaction was "a tremendous amount of disappointment maybe even spilling over into anger."

Kudlow met with GM CEO Mary Barra on Monday after the company announced it would shutter five plants and slash 14,000 jobs in North America. Kudlow says it felt as though GM "kind of turned" its back on President Donald Trump by closing the plants in the Midwest.

Kudlow says he didn't see a recession in the offing and didn't rule out that the White House may take action against GM.

General Motors Co. says it's abandoning many of its car models and restructurings to focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.