– The White House has determined that it will most likely have to allow the whistleblower who filed an explosive complaint about President Donald Trump to meet with congressional investigators, two people briefed on the matter said Tuesday.

The meeting could give Democrats a lot of evidence as they consider whether to impeach him. Such a meeting would allow the whistleblower to share at least some details of the complaint he filed — which relates to Trump’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son — even if the actual document is not handed over to Congress.

The administration had originally barred the complaint from being shared with Congress, arguing that it did not meet the legal definitions of a matter under the purview of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

But on Monday, amid building pressure from both Democrats and Republicans, the administration began the process of reversing itself.

Intelligence community lawyers sent a letter to the whistleblower Monday, indicating that the office was trying to work out a way to allow the whistleblower to speak with Congress, according to a person briefed on the matter. A lawyer for the whistleblower, Andrew Bakaj, had sent a letter to the director of national intelligence Monday, saying that his client wanted to meet with Congress but needed the office’s approval.

Lawyers have had discussions with the White House and Justice Department officials about how the whistleblower can share his complaint without infringing on executive privilege.