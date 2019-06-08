– White House officials barred a State Department intelligence agency from submitting written testimony this week to the House Intelligence Committee warning that human-caused climate change could be "possibly catastrophic." The move came after State officials refused to excise the document's references to federal scientific findings on climate change.

The effort to edit, and ultimately suppress, the prepared testimony by the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research comes as the Trump administration is debating how best to challenge the fact that burning fossil fuels is warming the planet and could pose serious risks unless the world makes deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. Senior military and intelligence officials have continued to warn climate change could undermine America's national security — a position President Donald Trump rejects.

Officials from the White House's Office of Legislative Affairs, Office of Management and Budget and National Security Council all raised objections to parts of the testimony that Rod Schoonover, who works in the Office of the Geographer and Global Affairs, prepared to present on the bureau's behalf for a hearing Wednesday.

The document lays out in stark detail the implications of what the administration faces in light of rising carbon emissions that the world has failed to curb.

"Absent extensive mitigating factors or events, we see few plausible future scenarios where significant — possibly catastrophic — harm does not arise from the compounded effects of climate change," the document said.

White House officials took aim at the document's scientific citations, which refer to work conducted by federal agencies including NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to several senior administration officials, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity, Trump officials sought to cut several pages of the document on the grounds that its description of climate science did not mesh with the administration's official stance. Critics of the testimony included William Happer, a National Security Council senior director who has touted the benefits of carbon dioxide and sought to establish a federal task force to challenge the scientific consensus that human activity is driving the planet's rising temperatures.

Administration officials said the White House Office of Legislative Affairs ultimately decided that Schoonover could appear before the House panel but could not submit his office's statement for the record because it did not, in the words of one official, "jibe" with what the administration is seeking to do on climate change. This aide added that Legislative Affairs and OMB staffers routinely review agency officials' prepared congressional testimony before they submit it.

A House Intelligence Committee aide confirmed that the panel received the written testimony of the two other intelligence officials who testified at Wednesday's public hearing, but not Schoonover's.

Francesco Femia, CEO of the Council on Strategic Risks and co-founder of the Center for Climate and Security, questioned why the White House would not have allowed an intelligence official to offer a written statement that would be entered into the permanent record.

"This is an intentional failure of the White House to perform a core duty: inform the American public of the threats we face. It's dangerous and unacceptable," Femia said in an e-mail Friday. "Any attempt to suppress information on the security risks of climate change threatens to leave the American public vulnerable and unsafe."

The Bureau of Intelligence and Research's 12-page prepared testimony, reviewed by the Washington Post, sounds the alarms on several fronts, outlining two dozen different ways that "climate-linked stresses" could affect human society. It identifies nine tipping points that could transform the Earth's system, including "rapid melting in West Antarctic or Greenland ice masses" along with "rapid die-offs of many critically important species, such as coral or insects" and a "massive release of carbon" from methane that is now frozen in the Earth. It warns that since scientists have not been able to calculate the likelihood of these thresholds being reached, "crossing them is possible over any future time frame."