– A group of Republican senators and senior White House officials met privately Thursday to map out a strategy for a potential impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, including rapid proceedings in the Senate that could be limited to about two weeks, according to multiple officials familiar with the talks.

The prospect of an abbreviated trial is viewed by several Senate Republicans as a favorable middle ground — substantial enough to give the proceedings credence without risking greater damage to Trump by dragging on too long.

Under this scenario, described by officials who spoke anonymously to describe a private meeting, the Senate trial could begin as early as January if the Democratic-controlled House votes to impeach Trump next month as appears increasingly likely. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said earlier this month that Trump would be acquitted in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-seat majority.

Even an accelerated two-week trial could run counter to what Trump has expressed privately. The president is “miserable” about the ongoing impeachment inquiry and has pushed to dismiss the proceedings right away, according to people familiar with Trump’s sentiments, who requested anonymity.

Still, administration officials are readying all options to present them to Trump, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone is preparing to mount a full defense of the president for an impeachment trial, according to one of the officials familiar with Thursday’s meeting.

“I don’t want them to believe there’s an ability to dismiss the case before it’s heard,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who was among the group of GOP senators who met Thursday with White House officials. “I think most everybody agreed, there’s not 51 votes to dismiss it before the managers get to call the case.”

The preparations come after weeks of testimony in the House providing evidence that Trump sought to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations targeting a potential 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for a White House meeting and the release of nearly $400 million in military aid.

Republicans have remained overwhelmingly aligned behind the president in insisting he has done nothing worthy of impeachment or removal from office, but some have acknowledged the potential toll that a continuing inquiry and trial could take during an election year, particularly when the GOP is aiming to protect its Senate majority.

In addition to Graham, the meeting Thursday included Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, John Neely Kennedy of Louisiana, Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, along with Cipollone; acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner; and counselor Kellyanne Conway, according to officials familiar with the discussions, many of whom requested anonymity.

The meeting was organized by White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland, who was also in attendance along with advisers Pam Bondi and Tony Sayegh, who were recently hired to guide the White House’s impeachment messaging and strategy, the officials said.

Other options, including a longer trial, were also discussed and could still happen, officials said. Ultimately, Trump will make the final call on trial strategy, a senior administration official said.