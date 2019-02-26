WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will return to Capitol Hill to clarify testimony he gave earlier this month.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler said Tuesday that Whitaker voluntarily agreed to come back to speak with the committee.

The Justice Department says Whitaker will appear behind closed doors. A date hasn't been set.

The agreement comes more than two weeks after Whitaker testified publicly before the committee. After his testimony, Nadler said Whitaker's answers were "unsatisfactory, incomplete or contradicted by other evidence."

Nadler said Whitaker didn't offer clear responses about his communications with the White House. He said Whitaker was also inconsistent in testifying about the department's policy on discussing ongoing investigations.

Whitaker is now a senior counselor in the office of the associate attorney general.